Nick Jonas' Wife Priyanka Chopra and Daughter Malti Support Him at Jonas Brothers' Tour Opener

Watch : Nick Jonas' New Pic With Baby Malti May Be the Cutest Ever

For Nick Jonas, the first show of the Jonas Brothers' new tour was a double family affair.

The singer's wife Priyanka Chopra joined him at the band's opening concert at Yankee Stadium in New York City Aug. 12, while their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, 18 months, accompanied him to the group's soundcheck. Nick shared photos of the actress walking arm-in-arm with him at the venue and their little girl sitting with him onstage by a drum set, holding drumsticks and wearing pink noise-cancelling earmuffs.

"From sound check to the stage with my girls," the pop star captioned his Instagram post. "Yankees night one was beyond words. Can't wait for night two tonight. @jonasbrothers"

Priyanka, who wore a black and silver checkered crop top, black maxi skirt and matching cropped leather jacket to the show, also shared photos of herself with Nick and their daughter on her own Instagram page.