Nick Jonas' Wife Priyanka Chopra and Daughter Malti Support Him at Jonas Brothers' Tour Opener

Nick Jonas was accompanied by his wife Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti as the Jonas Brothers kicked off their new tour.

By Corinne Heller Aug 13, 2023 8:58 PMTags
FamilyMusicJonas BrothersNick JonasCeleb KidsPriyanka Chopra
For Nick Jonas, the first show of the Jonas Brothers' new tour was a double family affair.

The singer's wife Priyanka Chopra joined him at the band's opening concert at Yankee Stadium in New York City Aug. 12, while their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, 18 months, accompanied him to the group's soundcheck. Nick shared photos of the actress walking arm-in-arm with him at the venue and their little girl sitting with him onstage by a drum set, holding drumsticks and wearing pink noise-cancelling earmuffs.

"From sound check to the stage with my girls," the pop star captioned his Instagram post. "Yankees night one was beyond words. Can't wait for night two tonight. @jonasbrothers"

Priyanka, who wore a black and silver checkered crop top, black maxi skirt and matching cropped leather jacket to the show, also shared photos of herself with Nick and their daughter on her own Instagram page.

photos
"You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you," she wrote. "Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You're all in for a huge ride! Let's gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight!"

Charles O'Keefe / E! News

Priyanka also shared a photo of Nick backstage on her Instagram Stories, writing, "My heart. So proud of you @nickjonas."

Brian Feinzimer/Variety via Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers are set to perform again at Yankee Stadium Aug. 13 before heading to cities such as Boston, Toronto, Detroit and Chicago later this month as part of their Five Albums. One Night. stadium tour. The concert series is set to end in Miami in mid-October.

