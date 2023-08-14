Pack for Your Next Vacation With Under $49 Travel Beauty Picks From Sephora Director Melinda Solares

We interviewed Melinda Solares because we think you'll like her picks. Melinda is the Beauty Director for Sephora. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You have your vacation booked and you couldn't be more excited to get away and enjoy your break. All you need to do is figure out what to pack. Whether you just want to bring the true essentials or if you're opting for a carry-on instead of a checked bag, packing travel-size beauty products is a smart move. Sephora Beauty Director Melinda Solares shared her travel essentials to inspire your next shopping trip.
A vacation is supposed to be fun and relaxing, but the prep can get a little stressful, especially when it comes to packing. No one wants to spend their trip running out to the store looking for items they forgot to pack, but it does happen to the best of us. If you don't want to spend the first day of your vacation running errands. Instead, you should use Sephora's Same Day Delivery options and get your necessities right away at your hotel or rental. There is no order minimum required, so you can really just get what you need when you need it.
In the meantime, here are some expertly-curated travel must-haves from Sephora that will make your next trip beautiful and stress-free.
Sephora Travel Must-Haves
Supergoop! Mini Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 with Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide
"First thing is first, SPF. The reasons for wearing SPF are kind of endless, and the reasons for wearing SPF when at a tropical destination are truly endless. The Supergoop! Mini Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 with Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide is my go-to for vacation, not only because of the mini size, but also because it leaves a radiant finish that is perfect for no makeup-makeup in hot weather, is packed with hydrating hyaluronic acid, and has the makeup-gripping power of primer."
Melinda's pick has 88.2K+ Sephora Loves.
Fenty Skin On & Awf Mascara and Mini Makeup-Melting Cleanser Duo
"I love the Fenty Skin On & Awf Mascara and Mini Makeup-Melting Cleanser Duo for when I'm traveling. The Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara is perfect for vacay, as it is literally one swipe and you're out the door! We aren't wasting any of our margarita time, people! The Melt Awf Jelly Oil Makeup-Melting Cleanser will strip your skin of sweat, makeup, and gunk, without stripping it of its natural oils and moisture."
This set has 7.8K+ Sephora Loves.
Alpyn Beauty Mini Melt Moisturizer with Bakuchiol and Squalane
"At minimum, cleansing, protecting (SPF), and moisturizing are essential for me. So, moisturizer is next, naturally. I have fallen in love with this brand, alpyn beauty, and their concept of wildcrafting, which is the practice of harvesting plants from their natural, or wild, habitat. When done sustainably and with respect, only the fruit, flowers or branches are carefully removed, and the living plant is left healthy and intact. These plants grow in the wild, and build strength and resilience that flows through the skincare. The alpyn beauty Mini Melt Moisturizer with Bakuchiol and Squalane feels weightless and is amazing for all skin types."
Melinda's moisturizer recommendation has 8.9K+ Sephora Loves.
Crown Affair The Mini Hydration Hair Set
"Let's talk hair. Whether you're travelling to a tropical beach or a dry desert, there is nothing worse than getting to your hotel or rental and finding a shampoo/conditioner all-in-one or worse, body/hair all-in-one soap. I hope there is some detangler too! Enter the Crown Affair The Mini Hydration Hair Set, a hair hydration set with the must-haves. It comes with The Renewal Hydrating Hair Mask, perfect for a masking-night-in with your friends. It has The Leave-In Conditioner Cream for Hydrated Hair and The Hair Oil to ensure your strands stay just as happy and chill as you do on vacation!"
This set has 2.1K+ Sephora Loves.
Milk Makeup The Overachievers Summer Faves Makeup Set and Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Longwear Concealer
"Okay, let's be real, my squad and I will be doing a night out dancing while on vacation. So, I am adding the Milk Makeup The Overachievers Summer Faves Makeup Set to my cart! This is a $100 value for $49 and it covers all the bases with highlighter, lip and cheek in one, and more."
"Just add your shade of the Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Longwear Concealer and you'll be set! My pro tip is to mix the full coverage concealer with your SPF or moisturizer to create a tinted moisturizer look or simply use your fingers, which mimic a beautyblender, to tap on coverage in just the places where you want it."
Sephora Collection Color Shifter Mini Eyeshadow Palette
"Finally, let's add a little glam! For just $10, I will be adding the Sephora Collection Color Shifter Mini Eyeshadow Palette to my basket! It has a collection of shadows that work perfectly together in a variety of ways, and it also includes an eyeshadow topper, so you can transform the shadow from day to night in just one swipe."
