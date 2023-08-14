Pack for Your Next Vacation With Under $49 Travel Beauty Picks From Sephora Director Melinda Solares

We interviewed Melinda Solares because we think you'll like her picks. Melinda is the Beauty Director for Sephora. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You have your vacation booked and you couldn't be more excited to get away and enjoy your break. All you need to do is figure out what to pack. Whether you just want to bring the true essentials or if you're opting for a carry-on instead of a checked bag, packing travel-size beauty products is a smart move. Sephora Beauty Director Melinda Solares shared her travel essentials to inspire your next shopping trip.

A vacation is supposed to be fun and relaxing, but the prep can get a little stressful, especially when it comes to packing. No one wants to spend their trip running out to the store looking for items they forgot to pack, but it does happen to the best of us. If you don't want to spend the first day of your vacation running errands. Instead, you should use Sephora's Same Day Delivery options and get your necessities right away at your hotel or rental. There is no order minimum required, so you can really just get what you need when you need it.

In the meantime, here are some expertly-curated travel must-haves from Sephora that will make your next trip beautiful and stress-free.