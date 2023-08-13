Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West Takes a Leap During Family Lake Outing

Watch : Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint West's 7th Birthday

Kim Kardashian is no over-protective mom when it comes to these summer activities.

Ahead of their return to school this month, the SKIMS founder accompanied her son Saint West, 7, and his friends on a day out to a lake, where the kids and their friends took turns jumping off a low cliff into the water. On Aug. 12, Kim shared on her Instagram Stories a video of Saint wearing a life vest and standing on the ledge as the group cheered him on to take that leap.

"Ronaldo's in the water," one person shouted before the boy, an avid soccer fan, eventually jumped. Kim laughed in response to the coaxing tactic and captioned her video, "The bribes."

Kim, who shares Saint, North West, 10, and Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 4, with ex Kanye West, watched the group from what appeared to be an inflatable boat.

"Wish I could have wake surfed," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, "but my shoulder is still out of commission."