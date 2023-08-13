Gwen Stefani's Son Kingston Rossdale Makes Live Music Debut at Blake Shelton's Bar

Watch : Gwen Stefani Gives Double Shout-Out to Blake Shelton

Kingston Rossdale is following in his famous parents—and famous stepdad's—musical footsteps.

On Aug. 11, Gwen Stefani and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's eldest son, 17, gave a surprise performance at his stepfather Blake Shelton's bar Ole Red in Tishomingo, Okla., marking the teen's live music debut.

Blake had performed a free acoustic show at the venue and introduced his stepson to the crowd as a special guest. "I've very excited, actually honored, to be the first one to introduce this guy to the stage for the very first time ever," the Voice alum said, as seen in a fan's video. "This guy's an artist, he's the real deal and you guys are going to be able to say that you were there at his very first ever public performance."

Blake continued, "His music is rock so I bet we got some rock fans out here. He's only 17 years old, everybody. Here he is, Mr. Kingston Rossdale, everybody!"