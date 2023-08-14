This $13 Exercise Ball Can Hold Up to 700 Pounds and You Can Use It for Pilates, Yoga, Barre, and More

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Even if you cannot get to the gym, you can still have an effective workout at home— or wherever you are. You don't need to spend hundreds (or thousands) on fitness equipment just to exercise. If storage is an issue at home, large machines are not logical purchases either. You need something that's compact, yet effective, so you can stay on top of your goals with ease.
The $13 Live Infinitely 9 Inch Barre Pilates Ball is the versatile solution you've been looking for. The ball can hold up to 700 pounds of weight, the brand claims. You can use it for pilates, yoga, barre, core, flexibility, and balance. It comes with a pump and it stays inflated for a long time, according to Amazon shoppers who have used this pilates ball consistently. Plus, it takes just seconds to inflate, which is so much easier than putting together an elliptical or a stationary bike.
Whether you're working out at home or need a travel-friendly solution, the Live Infinitely 9 Inch Barre Pilates Ball comes through. This affordable find is a popular pick among Amazon shoppers with 1,800+ five-star reviews.
Live Infinitely 9 Inch Barre Pilates Ball & Hand Pump
This pilates ball comes with a hand pump and a mesh storage bag. There are 5 colors to choose from.
Shoppers love this pilates ball for its great quality. Check out some of the customer reviews.
Live Infinitely 9 Inch Barre Pilates Ball Reviews
A shopper declared, "The best I have found. I have had this ball for 2.5 years now and use it regularly. It stays fully inflated (easily weeks between needing to add any air), is durable, and has the right texture for Pilates workouts - not too slippery and not too sticky. The mesh bag also makes for convenient storage and keeps the pump handy."
Another shared, "Everything you need for a great price. I was really pleasantly surprised by this purchase. The ball is of great quality (comparable to the ones I have used at my local fitness studio) and came with all of the necessary accessories: a pump and needle, instructions, a spare stopper, and a storage bag. Great for at home workers and also as an added support between your lower back and a chair!"
Someone explained, "I purchased the ball in this listing and I'm happy to report that after several weeks of use, this ball has stayed inflated. It works perfectly, was easy to inflate, and is also the same size as the listing says it is. I have it fully inflated, and it's still squishy enough to do the moves properly, and the texture on the outside is awesome, too! It hasn't slipped out once. I'm glad I paid a bit more to get a better product. Don't waste your money buying a cheaper ball - pay a bit more and get the better quality!"
A reviewer raved, "I am so impressed with the quality of this item. My dietician plans to order one as well. The material is like a non slip type of material and it comes with a pump. It's easy to inflate and super durable. I genuinely appreciate such a superior product at such a reasonable price."
"Love that this ball has held its air after several workouts and stretching. Love the color! No issues with it after several weeks of active use," a shopper wrote.
Still shopping? These tank tops have 5,200+ five-star Amazon reviews and you can get three for just $29.