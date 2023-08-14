21 Amazon Outfits Under $45 for Anyone Who Loathes the Summer Heat

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If the mere thought of leaving the house in the middle of August has you sweating, the last thing you want to do is put on some more clothes. Your wardrobe needs outfits that are lightweight and comfortable to help you make it through the summer heat. You don't need to give up on your sense of fashion just because every day is a continual heat wave. It is possible to look and feel your best even if you loathe the humid weather.
Here are some E! Shopping Editor-approved dresses, jumpsuits, and rompers that are fashionable, functional, and affordable with prices under $45.
Anrabess Women’s Casual Loose Sundress
Comfort meets cuteness with this relaxed, long dress. It comes in 37 colors and prints, with sizes ranging from small to XXL. This dress has 14,400+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Flattering and comfortable. I have received compliments from colleagues and total strangers alike - and so far I've only worn it twice! This dress is going to stay at the front of my closet for a long time!"
Ekaliy Halter Neck Sleeveless Chiffon Wide Leg Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit is incredibly elegant. The high neck, open back, and wide leg pants are beyond chic. It comes in 22 colors and has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prettygarden Women’s 2023 Floral Boho Dress
This flowy wrap dress will keep you cool, even in unbearable heat. It comes in 41 colors and prints. Amazon shoppers left 5,800+ 5-star reviews for this beloved style.
Pink Queen Button Up Long Wide Leg Jumpsuits
Wear a jumpsuit that is stretchy, comfortable, and oh-so-sleek. It comes in 32 colors with sizes ranging from small to 3X. The Pink Queen jumpsuit has 8,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Women's Fluid Twill Tiered Fit and Flare Dress
A fit and flare style is always a flattering look. This dress has a relaxed fit and it's extremely versatile. You can style it in so many different ways to create a wide variety of looks. It comes in 8 colors with sizes up to 5. The dress has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Grapent Short Sleeve Button Down Pockets Belted Rompers
Feel pretty in pink when you rock this button-down romper. If pink isn't your vibe, there are 17 to choose from. It has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Naggoo Women's Summer Wrap V Neck Mini Dress
There's nothing mellow about this yellow. These breezy mini dresses are great for casual and dressed up occasions, it just depends on how you style them. There are 31 colors to choose from. Amazon shoppers gave this dress 9,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anrabess Spaghetti Straps v Neck Cutout Smocked High Waist Jumpsuits With Pockets
If you want a simple silhouette that truly delivers, you need this cut-out jumpsuit in your life. It comes in 20 colors.
Mitilly Women's Boho Flutter Short Sleeve Midi Dress with Pockets
Yes, this dress has pockets. The flutter sleeves are too adorable for words. This style is equally cute and comfortable. You can choose from 19 solid colors and prints. It has 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prettygarden One Shoulder Strap Jumpsuits
There's just something so sophisticated, yet easy, about a one-shoulder look. There are 12 colors to choose from.
Amazon Essentials Women's Relaxed Fit Half-Sleeve Waisted Midi A-Line Dress
These dresses will give you that "polished without even trying" look. You'll want one in each color. Sizes range from small to XXL.
Happy Sailed Short Sleeve Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit
You can wear this jumpsuit for so many occasions from work to brunch to a night out with friends. It has 9,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews with sizes ranging from small to 3X.
BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Dress
You can never go wrong with a wrap dress. You'll want this one in every color and print. It has 8,200+5-star Amazon reviews.
Yesno Loose Long Bib Wide Leg Jumpsuit
This is equal parts comfortable and chic. Rock this over a t-shirt, tank top, or bodysuit. The compliments will be endless, for sure. There are 13 colors to choose from and this style has 14,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pumiey Women’s Sexy Slip Maxi Dress
Simple meets sexy with this Amazon find. It comes in 13 colors. This ribbed maxi dress is so comfortable you'll want to wear it as a nightgown.
Relipop Floral Romper
Feel like you're on a vacation no matter where you are when you wear one of these printed rompers. This style has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zesica Ruffle A Line Beach Long Maxi Dress
This delightful dress has adjustable ties at the shoulder and super-flattering tiered skirt. You can get this style in 21 colors. It has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jeanewpole1 Women's Floral Wide Leg Rompers Spaghetti Strap Tie Ruffle Short Jumpsuits
You just found your new summer uniform. This adorable romper comes in 18 prints. It has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Milumia Women's Boho Button Up Split Floral Print Flowy Party Dress
Go for a boho vibe with this adorable mini dress, which comes in many prints, with sizes up to 3X. The Milumia Women's Boho Button Up Split Floral Print Flowy Party Dress has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BTFBM Women's One Shoulder Maxi Dress
A one-shoulder dress delivers an understated elegance that's always in style. You can get this dress in 14 gorgeous prints.
Styleword Summer Maxi Cold Shoulder Floral Long Dresses With Pocket
If you don't want to sacrifice comfort for style, this is the dress for you. Its fabric is so soft and it even has pockets. It comes in 39 colors and prints. Amazon shoppers gave this dress 7,100+ 5-star reviews.
