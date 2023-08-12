Damar Hamlin Makes NFL Comeback, Plays First Competitive Game Since Cardiac Arrest

Watch : Damar Hamlin CLEARED to Play Football Following Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin has made a triumphant comeback.

On Aug. 12, the Buffalo Bills safety played in the team's preseason opener, facing off against the Indianapolis Colts. It marked the athlete's first competitive NFL game since he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals on their home turf January.

Hamlin, 25, was credited with three tackles, including a key stop on a fourth down, helping the Bills beat the Colts 23-19 in his team's home game.

"It was fun, it was super fun, it was a great experience, just another milestone and a step up to just getting back to myself as far as the football space," Hamlin said after the game, per NFL.com. "Just chopping this tree down as much as I can, one step at a time."

And the athlete returned to the field with no hesitation. "I made the choice that I wanted to play," he said. "It wasn't anybody else's choice but mine, so making that choice, I know what comes with it."