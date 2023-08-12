Shanna Moakler Shares Her Dad Has Died Months After Her Mom's Death

Watch : Shanna Moakler Removes Travis Barker's Tattooed Name From Wrist

Shanna Moakler is mourning the recent loss of her dad while still grieving the death of her mom, who passed away earlier this year.

The model announced Aug. 11 that her father, longtime Rhode Island dentist Dr. John W. Moakler III, had died. He was 85.

"It's with great sadness to share the passing of my dad, the only solace is knowing he is with my beautiful mother," Shanna, 48, wrote on her Instagram, alongside photos of herself with her father, her mom and the rest of their family. "I am so thankful I got to have as many years with my parents as I did, and to have the time I had these last weeks with him."

Shanna's mother, longtime dental hygienist Gail Moakler, died unexpectedly in January at age 77 at a Rhode Island hospital, according to her obituary. In addition to the Miss USA 1995 winner, she and John are also survived by the model's brother John W. Moakler IV and stepbrother Kirk Moakler. Gail was married to their dad for 52 years.