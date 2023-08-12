Shanna Moakler Shares Her Dad Has Died Months After Her Mom's Death

Shanna Moakler is mourning the recent loss of her dad while still grieving the death of her mom, who passed away earlier this year.
The model announced Aug. 11 that her father, longtime Rhode Island dentist Dr. John W. Moakler III, had died. He was 85.
"It's with great sadness to share the passing of my dad, the only solace is knowing he is with my beautiful mother," Shanna, 48, wrote on her Instagram, alongside photos of herself with her father, her mom and the rest of their family. "I am so thankful I got to have as many years with my parents as I did, and to have the time I had these last weeks with him."
Shanna's mother, longtime dental hygienist Gail Moakler, died unexpectedly in January at age 77 at a Rhode Island hospital, according to her obituary. In addition to the Miss USA 1995 winner, she and John are also survived by the model's brother John W. Moakler IV and stepbrother Kirk Moakler. Gail was married to their dad for 52 years.
"My father was an amazing husband, doctor and father he was more than anyone could ask for," Shanna wrote. "I will hold tight to the incredible life both my parents provided for me and the love and strength they instilled in me. The unwavering support at times when I didn't deserve it. I love you dad and my world will never be the same without you in it. I appreciate all those who have reached out and sent messages of support. Godspeed"
Shanna included in her post a photo of herself dancing with her father at her 2004 Nightmare Before Christmas-themed wedding to Travis Barker, with whom she shares kids Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, as well as eldest child Atiana de la Hoya, 24, her daughter from a previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya and who the Blink 182 drummer helped raise. Shanna and Travis divorced in 2008.
Her family had made an appearance on a 2005 episode of the former couple's past MTV reality show Meet the Barkers, with her dad giving a heartwarming pre-wedding toast.
"I hope you can still have the love that I've had," John told them, "and I bless you."