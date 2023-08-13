Get Ready With Alix Earle’s Makeup Must-Haves

We included these products chosen by Alix Earle because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Alix is a paid spokesperson for Benefit Cosmetics. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're a beauty enthusiast, you have probably seen Alix Earle's iconic GRWM videos on TikTok. It's also very likely that you've shopped the products from her beauty routines and tried out her application tips. I mean, how could you not? Alix has become one of the most trusted influencers for her great taste in products and genuine recommendations.

Alix's glam often includes some of the top-selling products from Benefit Cosmetics. Her favorites from the brand include the Hoola Matte Bronzer, Roller Lash Mascara, Precisely, My Brow Pencil, Tickle Highlighter, and 24-HR Brow Setter. Alix loves Benefit so much that she collaborated with the brand to design an exclusive, limited-edition gift with purchase. The set includes an "Alix Made Me Buy It" makeup bag and GRWM hair clips.

All you have to do is spend $60 on any Benefit products (not just her favorites) at Ulta and you'll get the cosmetics pouch and hair clips. These gifts with purchase will only be available until September 9, 2023 (or until they're all gone).