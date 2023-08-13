Get Ready With Alix Earle’s Makeup Must-Haves

We included these products chosen by Alix Earle because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Alix is a paid spokesperson for Benefit Cosmetics. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're a beauty enthusiast, you have probably seen Alix Earle's iconic GRWM videos on TikTok. It's also very likely that you've shopped the products from her beauty routines and tried out her application tips. I mean, how could you not? Alix has become one of the most trusted influencers for her great taste in products and genuine recommendations.
Alix's glam often includes some of the top-selling products from Benefit Cosmetics. Her favorites from the brand include the Hoola Matte Bronzer, Roller Lash Mascara, Precisely, My Brow Pencil, Tickle Highlighter, and 24-HR Brow Setter. Alix loves Benefit so much that she collaborated with the brand to design an exclusive, limited-edition gift with purchase. The set includes an "Alix Made Me Buy It" makeup bag and GRWM hair clips.
All you have to do is spend $60 on any Benefit products (not just her favorites) at Ulta and you'll get the cosmetics pouch and hair clips. These gifts with purchase will only be available until September 9, 2023 (or until they're all gone).
Alix Earle's Benefit Cosmetics Collab
Benefit Cosmetics
When you spend $60 on Benefit Cosmetics products at Ulta, you can get this set with an "Alix Made Me Buy It" makeup bag and GRWM hair clips.
Alix Earle's Favorite Benefit Products
Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer
Of course, no one is going for that "penciled in" eyebrow aesthetic, but if you want that natural "my eyebrows just look like this" aesthetic, a subtle gel in the right shade could be just what you need. The Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil is great to fill in your brows. This product has a naturally buildable formula, so you can truly customize your look with hair-like strokes.
There are 12 shades to choose from. This product has 8,900+ 5-star Ulta reviews. Scheana Shay also recommended this eyebrow pencil to E! shoppers.
Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Powder Bronzer
The Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Powder Bronzer is a truly iconic product. If you want a natural-looking warmth, this powder is super soft and blendable. It's available in 4 versatile shades. This bronzer has 2,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara
This mascara has a major impact with just one swipe, but if you want to amp up the volume, this formula is easy to layer without clumping. Its streamlined brush also makes this a great mascara for lower lashes and for applying mascara on those hard-to-reach corners.
The best thing about this mascara is that it delivers smudge-free volume for 12 hours, according to the brand. The Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara has 6,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Benefit Cosmetics Tickle Golden Pink Powder Highlighter
Get a radiant glow with the Benefit Cosmetics Tickle Golden Pink Powder Highlighter. The powder is superfine and easy to build. It even looks great on bare skin.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recommended this highlighter too.
Benefit Cosmetics 24-HR Brow Setter Clear Eyebrow Gel with Lamination Effect
Lock in your look with this clear gel that shapes and tames eyebrows. This flexible, flake-free formula dries quickly. You can use it over tinted brow products or on your bare brows.
More Benefit Cosmetics Products
If you're looking for additional inspo as you browse at Ulta, here are some E! Shopping Editor favorites.
Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
If your brows are sparse, greying, or nearly invisible, you may want to add a tinted gel to your routine for a natural look. Use short strokes to shape your brow with the tip of the applicator. Then brush through to blend, moving outward. There are 9 shades to choose from.
The Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel has 13,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Primers
Get that smoother than skin that you've always dreamed of when you incorporate Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer into your makeup routine. This primer quickly minimizes the appearance of pores and fine lines to create a smooth canvas for perfectly even makeup application. You can even just wear it alone without applying makeup. The primer helps your makeup stay put all day long. You will definitely see a difference between applying your makeup with this primer and without. Trust me, it's so worth the purchase. It has 3,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
The original is available at Ulta along with a hydrating primer and an ultra-lightweight primer.
Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara
This mascara has a major impact with just one swipe, but if you want to amp up the volume, this formula is easy to layer without clumping. Its streamlined brush also makes this a great mascara for lower lashes and for applying mascara on those hard-to-reach corners.
The best thing about this mascara is that it delivers smudge-free volume for 36 hours, according to the brand. The mascara has 3,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews. You can also get a waterproof version of this mascara.
Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara
According to the brand, the lengthening and lifting effects last of this mascara last for 36 hours thanks to the formula and the brush's magnetic technology. Additionally, the brand claims that your lashes will look 40% longer when you use this Benefit mascara. The special brush has a unique zigzag pattern that was strategically designed to help you fan out and separate your lashes.
It has 3,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Benefit Cosmetics WANDERful World Silky-Soft Powder Blush
These silky soft powder blushes feel weightless on your skin and they are incredibly easy to blend. if you want an effortless, airbrushed look, try one of these shades.
This blush has 1,500+ 5-star reviews. A shopper said, "An Indispensable Part of My Daily Routine... Dandelion is the most gorgeous color; it looks good on every skin tone I've tested it on, from my own very pale complexion to my best friend's lovely deep chocolate brown skin. It's beautifully subtle with one swipe and gives you a sweet apple-cheeked glow with two or three."
Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional: Super Setter Pore-Minimizing Setting Spray
Lock in your makeup and minimize the appearance of pores with this makeup setting spray, which has 2,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
A shopper raved, "This really is an amazing setting spray. Holds my look for hours, and my eyeshadow still looks the same as it did when I first put it on, even hours later. I would say it's somewhat resistant to water, but not obviously not waterproof."
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
If you're looking for a long-wearing, waterproof eyeliner with a matte finish, then you should take advantage of this sale. The Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner lasts for 24 hours and it's available in black and brown.
It has 1,000+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Great on a hot day. Had been looking for an eyeliner to wear to my son's baseball games. One that wouldn't smudge or smear off. Finally found one that stays put."
