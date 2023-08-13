Pamper Your Dogs and Cats With Top-Rated Amazon Pet Beds Under $45

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
The right mattress can be a total game-changer for your body. The same can be said for your pets. Of course, you want your dogs and cats to have optimal comfort and support whether they are sleeping or lounging. Thankfully, you do not have to spend a fortune to pamper your furry friends with high-quality pet beds.
There are so many affordable pet beds that you can get from Amazon. If you want to treat your dog or cat with a reliable bed that has thousands of five-star reviews, here are tons of options under $45. There are beds to accommodate different size pets, your home aesthetic, and seasonal needs.
Give your pet the pawfect slumber with these picks.
Top-Rated Amazon Pet Beds
Bedsure XL Dog Bed Extra Large Orthopedic Dog Bed
This dog bed is reversible to provide year-long cooling and warmth. It is made with egg crate foam, which provides optimal therapeutic support for pets to relieve body aches, joint pains, and arthritis, according to the brand. It comes in 11 colors and 9 sizes. The Bedsure XL Dog Bed Extra Large Orthopedic Dog Bed has 32,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed for Medium Dogs
The Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed for Medium Dogs is waterproof and it comes with a removable washable cover. Its construction provides increased airflow and it alleviates pressure on the bones and joints. The bed comes in 13 colors and 7 sizes. It has 23,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure Large Elevated Cooling Outdoor Dog Bed
Just because your pet is outside that doesn't mean that you can't prioritize their comfort. Bring this to your backyard, patio, or porch. You can also use this inside, but it's amazing outside thanks to its breathable mesh and because it's raised to increase airflow. This bed comes in 6 colors and 4 sizes. It has 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure Calming Pet Bed for Medium Dogs
I never thought I would be jealous of a pet bed, but here I am. I wish this plush option was available in a human size. The fluffy bed offers optimal head support and it was designed with a calming effect in mind. Choose from 6 sizes and 10 colors. The Bedsure Calming Pet Bed has 11,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure Entire Waterproof Large Dog Bed
The Bedsure Entire Waterproof Large Dog Bed is great for indoor and outdoor use. It's 4 inches thick and it's great for dogs up to 80 pounds. It's portable, waterproof, and washable with a removable cover. It's even reversible. This bed comes in 5 colors and 3 sizes. It has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure Cat Beds for Indoor Cats
This is the pawfect bed for your cat. There are two different spots to lay down and a hanging ball to play with. Plus, there's a scratch pad. It's even foldable, which is great for travel or if you just need to put it away at home. These multifunctional beds come in 8 colors. The Bedsure Cat Beds for Indoor Cats have 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure Memory Foam Dog Bed for Large Dogs
Thanks to orthopedic foam, this bed contours to your dog's body. The high density foam is comfortable, yet supportive. There are 6 sizes and 6 colors to choose from. The Bedsure Memory Foam Dog Bed has 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure Dog Beds for Small Dogs
Here's a great option for a cat or a small dog. It's super comfy with sherpa fabric and it's washable with a slip-resistant bottom. These beds have 6,700+ 5-star reviews with 11 colors and 3 sizes to choose from.
Bedsure Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed for Medium Dogs
This looks like a mini sofa. It has a plush surface and it's stuffed with memory foam. The bed has supportive, bolstered walls and a non-skid bottom with your pet's safety in mind. You can get this bed in 3 sizes and 3 colors. It has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed for Large Dogs
Technically, this is a bed for large dogs, but it's also great for two smaller dogs to hang out or even a dog and a cat. The memory foam bed is waterproof and it has a washable color. It comes in 3 sizes and 3 colors. This bed has 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure Small Dog Bed
This pet bed is cuddly soft and versatile. You can flip the cushion depending on the season. The furry surface is great for cold weather and the smooth suede is comforting when it's hot out. These beds come in 5 colors and 6 sizes. Amazon shoppers left 1,700+ 5-star reviews for this product.
Bedsure Waterproof Dog Blankets
This is an honorable mention on the list. It's not a dog bed, but if you can't get your pets to use their own furniture, put this blanket on your couch or bed to protect your furniture from scratches and stains. The blanket is waterproof and super plush. This is a comfortable pick for dogs and cats. It has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and you have lots of size and color options.
Still shopping for your pets? This stain and odor remover has 74,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.