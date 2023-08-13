Pamper Your Dogs and Cats With Top-Rated Amazon Pet Beds Under $45

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

The right mattress can be a total game-changer for your body. The same can be said for your pets. Of course, you want your dogs and cats to have optimal comfort and support whether they are sleeping or lounging. Thankfully, you do not have to spend a fortune to pamper your furry friends with high-quality pet beds.

There are so many affordable pet beds that you can get from Amazon. If you want to treat your dog or cat with a reliable bed that has thousands of five-star reviews, here are tons of options under $45. There are beds to accommodate different size pets, your home aesthetic, and seasonal needs.

Give your pet the pawfect slumber with these picks.