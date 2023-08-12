Pottery Barn Put Thousands of Items on Sale: Here Are the Best Deals as Low as $6

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The end of summer sales are here and the timing could not be any better since you still have plenty of time to enjoy your seasonal purchases. If you want to become the host with the most and make the most of your home, you need to check out the Pottery Barn Warehouse Sale.
It's the final weekend to shop and there are so many mind-blowing deals across all product categories at Pottery Barn. This is not a drill. Prices are as low as $6! Plus, you can get free shipping on thousands of items.
Here's your guide to the best deals at Pottery Barn right now:
- 50% Off Outdoor Furniture
- 50% Off Decor and Candles
- 50% Off In-Stock Furniture
- 30% Off In-Stock Arm Chairs and Sofas
- 20% Off Bedding
- 20% Off Bath
- 30% Off Rugs
- 20% Off Lighting
- 20% Off Tabletop and Bar
Looking for more great deals? Here are some standout finds on sale at Pottery Barn.
Pottery Barn Warehouse Deals
Mason Modern Melamine Dinnerware Collection
These Pottery Barn best-sellers are outdoor-friendly with a smooth stone feel. They're even dishwasher-safe. There are 2 colors and 4 styles to choose from.
Pottery Barn Essential Terry Towels
Take your self-care to the next level with these iconic, super soft towels. They're made from cotton terry and they're a true staple.
Pottery Barn Medina Stoneware Dinner Plates- Set of 4
Bring a mediterranean aesthetic to your home with these blue and white dinner plates.
Pottery Barn Handmade Alphabet Marble & Wood Coasters - Set of 4
Add a personal touch to your space with these initial-adorned coasters.
Pottery Barn Camelia Chunky Handknit Lumbar Pillow
These pillows are just as soft as your favorite sweater, bringing warmth to any room in your room.
Pottery Barn Handmade Alphabet Marble & Wood Coasters - Set of 4
This initial-adorned coasters bring a personal touch to your home and they're also a thoughtful gift.
Pottery Barn Jean Round Metal Nightstand
Use this as a chic, modern end table or nightstand. It even has some super subtle storage with a tough-to-detect drawer.
Pottery Barn Ridgeline Sherpa Back Throw
You just found your new go-to blanket. These sherpa throws are next-level soft and cozy.
Pottery Barn Ainsley Over-the-Toilet Ladder
Short on storage? Make the most of the vertical storage space in your bathroom with the Ainsley Over-the-Toilet Ladder.
Pottery Barn Monique Lhuillier Positano Guest Towels
Bring the ambiance of Positano to your home with these embroidered towels. You can even personalize them with a monogram.
Pottery Barn Warren Round Bar Cart
You can use a bar cart for so many things. This is a great end table or nightstand. Use this to store toiletries, books, craft supplies, and, of course, bar necessities.
Pottery Barn Modern Glass Votive Candleholder - Neutral
Candles can set a vibe. Dress up your plain votives with these stunning glass candleholders.
Pottery Barn Spanish Bodega Drinking Glasses
If you're looking for new glassware, these cups are a timeless, everyday staple.
Pottery Barn Mason Stoneware Stackable Alphabet Mug
These initial mugs are classic, yet cute. They're also adorable gifts for a housewarming.
Pottery Barn Wood Gallery Frames
Turn your empty wall into a gallery with these frames.
Pottery Barn Alphabet Mango Wood Cheese & Charcuterie Board
Use this as a cutting board, cheese board, charcuterie board, or centerpiece.
Pottery Barn Chatham FSC Mahogany Folding Outdoor Bistro Table
This table great to enjoy some time outdoors. It folds up, so you can bring it inside during bad weather. Or you can have it on hand for backup when company comes cover.
Looking for more great deals? You can save 53% on a Le Creuset cast iron pan.