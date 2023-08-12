Pottery Barn Put Thousands of Items on Sale: Here Are the Best Deals as Low as $6

It's the final weekend to shop the Pottery Barn Warehouse Sale. Don't miss major discounts on furniture, decor, bedding, glassware, and more.

The end of summer sales are here and the timing could not be any better since you still have plenty of time to enjoy your seasonal purchases. If you want to become the host with the most and make the most of your home, you need to check out the Pottery Barn Warehouse Sale.

It's the final weekend to shop and there are so many mind-blowing deals across all product categories at Pottery Barn. This is not a drill. Prices are as low as $6! Plus, you can get free shipping on thousands of items.

Here's your guide to the best deals at Pottery Barn right now:

Looking for more great deals? Here are some standout finds on sale at Pottery Barn.

Pottery Barn Warehouse Deals

Mason Modern Melamine Dinnerware Collection

These Pottery Barn best-sellers are outdoor-friendly with a smooth stone feel. They're even dishwasher-safe. There are 2 colors and 4 styles to choose from.

$42
$8
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Essential Terry Towels

Take your self-care to the next level with these iconic, super soft towels. They're made from cotton terry and they're a true staple.

$48
$8
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Medina Stoneware Dinner Plates- Set of 4

Bring a mediterranean aesthetic to your home with these blue and white dinner plates.

$56
$11
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Handmade Alphabet Marble & Wood Coasters - Set of 4

Add a personal touch to your space with these initial-adorned coasters.

$30
$14
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Camelia Chunky Handknit Lumbar Pillow

These pillows are just as soft as your favorite sweater, bringing warmth to any room in your room.

$59
$27
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Jean Round Metal Nightstand

Use this as a chic, modern end table or nightstand. It even has some super subtle storage with a tough-to-detect drawer. 

$299
$239
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Ridgeline Sherpa Back Throw

You just found your new go-to blanket. These sherpa throws are next-level soft and cozy.

$59
$47
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Ainsley Over-the-Toilet Ladder

Short on storage? Make the most of the vertical storage space in your bathroom with the Ainsley Over-the-Toilet Ladder.

$249
$224
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Monique Lhuillier Positano Guest Towels

Bring the ambiance of Positano to your home with these embroidered towels. You can even personalize them with a monogram.

$22

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Warren Round Bar Cart

You can use a bar cart for so many things. This is a great end table or nightstand. Use this to store toiletries, books, craft supplies, and, of course, bar necessities.

$299
$199
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Modern Glass Votive Candleholder - Neutral

Candles can set a vibe. Dress up your plain votives with these stunning glass candleholders.

$13
$6
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Spanish Bodega Drinking Glasses

If you're looking for new glassware, these cups are a timeless, everyday staple. 

$24
$22
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Mason Stoneware Stackable Alphabet Mug

These initial mugs are classic, yet cute. They're also adorable gifts for a housewarming. 

$10
$7
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Wood Gallery Frames

Turn your empty wall into a gallery with these frames.

$45
$22
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Alphabet Mango Wood Cheese & Charcuterie Board

Use this as a cutting board, cheese board, charcuterie board, or centerpiece. 

$39
$20
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Chatham FSC Mahogany Folding Outdoor Bistro Table

This table great to enjoy some time outdoors. It folds up, so you can bring it inside during bad weather. Or you can have it on hand for backup when company comes cover. 

$499
$250
Pottery Barn

Looking for more great deals? You can save 53% on a Le Creuset cast iron pan.

