Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay Addresses Ozempic Rumors After Losing Weight

Scheana Shay is SUR-ving up a clarification over her recent weight loss.

The Vanderpump Rules star explained that the not so "healthy" changes to her body aren't due to Ozempic—a Type 2 diabetes medication that's been used as a weight loss drug—but rather, a complication from stress.

"I've had people ask me currently if I'm on that and absolutely not," Scheana explained on the Scheananigans podcast in an Aug. 11 episode. "Wouldn't do it. Not for me. I have other friends who—I don't want to name names—who have made some jokes about it like, ‘Well, after my next baby, I'll just get on Ozempic.' And I am like, ‘I don't think that is what it's there for?'"

When it comes to her weight, the 38-year-old said her mindset has changed since welcoming her daughter Summer with husband Brock Davies in April 2021.

"When I was pregnant, I had to keep track of my weight," Scheana explained. "My doctor said I should gain 25-30 and then I hit 30 real quick…Ever since I had the baby, I tried not to weigh myself all the time because I didn't want to get so fixated on the number."