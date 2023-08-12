Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Defends Daughter Alabama's Rap Career

Watch : Alabama Barker Roasts Dad Travis Barker Over Baby Name

Shanna Moakler is feeling this career path for her daughter.

The former Miss USA defended Alabama Barker's rap skills after the 17-year-old—who she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker—posted a snippet of an unreleased hip-hop track on her TikTok account earlier this year. The clip quickly drew comparisons to the musical stylings of Latto and Ice Spice, with some social media users questioning Alabama's "accent."

However, Shanna believes the teen is just following a "very natural progression."

"I think her rap career is amazing," she told Page Six in an interview published Aug. 10, explaining that Alabama has "been in the studio with her father with the greatest musicians in the world."

The 48-year-old continued, "I think her father both understands the nature of the industry [and] that genre of music. I think there's a real love for it, and I think there's a deep respect for it as well. I know that they would never do anything without that respect."