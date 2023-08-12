Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Defends Daughter Alabama's Rap Career

Shanna Moakler is feeling this career path for her daughter.
The former Miss USA defended Alabama Barker's rap skills after the 17-year-old—who she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker—posted a snippet of an unreleased hip-hop track on her TikTok account earlier this year. The clip quickly drew comparisons to the musical stylings of Latto and Ice Spice, with some social media users questioning Alabama's "accent."
However, Shanna believes the teen is just following a "very natural progression."
"I think her rap career is amazing," she told Page Six in an interview published Aug. 10, explaining that Alabama has "been in the studio with her father with the greatest musicians in the world."
The 48-year-old continued, "I think her father both understands the nature of the industry [and] that genre of music. I think there's a real love for it, and I think there's a deep respect for it as well. I know that they would never do anything without that respect."
Arguing that there shouldn't be boundaries on musical appreciation, Shanna added of Travis and their daughter, "They literally traveled the world numerous times over with some of the biggest musicians, rap artists and hip-hop artists in the world, and [for Alabama's] generation right now the highest genre of music is hip-hop and rap."
Indeed, Travis' work transcends beyond the rock world, having played the drums on songs for artists such as Eminem, Soulja Boy, XXXTentacion, LL Cool J, Swizz Beatz and Lil Wayne. The Blink-182 rocker's music label DTA Records is also home to punk rap group Ho99o9.
In the past, Alabama has spoken out about her decision to get into the rap game. When a TikTok user asked in April why she posts her music online, she replied, "Cause I don't care what people think that have no motivation & talentless."
She also defended herself from claims of nepotism. After a fan called out her critics and accused them of "hating cause she has a famous dad," Alabama wrote back, "I swear."
The teen added in the caption of her post, "Make it as in music dont start with that bs again, anyways heres this."