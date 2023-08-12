J.Crew’s Most Jaw-Dropping Deals Right Now: $218 Sandals for $35, $90 Shorts for $20, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Do you have a lot of clothes in your closet, yet you still feel like you have nothing to wear? I know the feeling. If you want to expand your wardrobe and stick to your budget, I looked around for the best deals that are worth shopping right now.
J.Crew's sale section has so many amazing deals, but it gets better than that. Use the promo code SHOPNOW to get an extra 50% off the sale section. You can shop a pair of $218 heels for only $35. Get these $90 shorts for only $32. Score a $98 pair of sandals for just $39. Focus on your fitness with a $29 deal on these $90 leggings. Stock up on crewneck shirts at a jaw-dropping $8 price.
Want more great deals? Here are some of the best J.Crew picks you should shop this weekend.
The Best J.Crew Deals
J.Crew Lucie Braided-Strap Sandals in Italian Leather
These sandals are equally cute and comfortable thanks to the stable block heel. There are 4 colors to choose from.
J.Crew 4-Inch Stretch Chino Short
These classic shorts have a high-rise waist and a tailored fit. They come in a handful of colors.
J.Crew New Patch-Pocket Chino Short
The J.Crew New Patch-Pocket Chino Short is your summer go-to. It has a flattering high-rise and it's roomy in the leg. These shorts come in 5 colors.
J.Crew Slide Sandals in Canvas and Leather
J.Crew slides are the perfect complement to a laid back summer look. These chic sandals come in three colors.
J.Crew Puff-Sleeve Squareneck Top in Ratti Pink Blooms Print
This flattering, puff sleeve shirt is flattering and perfect for summer and beyond.
J.Crew SleekStretch High-Rise Leggings
The J.Crew SleekStretch High-Rise Leggings are made from recycled fabric that's sweat-wicking and light-as-air. They have a high-rise waist and hidden pockets to fit your keys, earbuds, and other small essentials. J.Crew has 4 colors to choose from.
J.Crew Double-Layered Pearl Earrings
These double layered pearl earrings add the finishing touch to any outfit.
J.Crew Fitted Halterneck Sweater-Tank in Supersculpt Yarn
Get a sculpted look and a comfortable fit with this sweater-tank. It's a great top for summer and it works as the perfect base layer during cooler months. It also comes in black.
J.Crew V-Neck Smocked-Waist Dress in Cotton Poplin
This dress has all of the flattering details. It has smocking at the waist and adjustable straps. This lightweight dress is a must-have for warm weather because you're feel cool and look cute. There are several colors to choose from.
J.Crew Ruffle-Trim Mini Dress in Stretch Cotton Poplin
A little black dress is always a good idea. This ruffled mini is the ideal one and done outfit for summer. It also comes in orange and blue/white gingham.
J.Crew Garçon Shirt in Cotton Voile
You can never have too many button down shirts. Wear this to the office, style a casual look, or rock it over a swimsuit as a cover-up. Get one of these in every color and you'll be set for years.
J.Crew Kate Cuffed Straight-Leg Pant in Lightweight Chino
This is a bestselling pair of pants that you'll always reach for. They go with everything and they work with everything. They're comfortable and incredibly flattering. They come in four colors in standard, petite, and tall lengths.
J.Crew Slim Wide-Leg Jean in Coastal Summer Wash
These wide leg jeans add some fun to any outfit. The high-rise waist is next-level flattering.
J.Crew Ruffle-Trim Stretch Cotton Poplin Top in Gingham
Gingham is quintessential summer. Rock this ruffle-trim top with jeans, shorts, or your favorite skirt. It also comes in a yellow print.
J.Crew High-Rise Pleated Suit Short in Chelsea Linen-Cupro Blend
These shorts are everything. You get a polished look and unmatched comfort. They're great whether you're dressing up or dressing down. You can also get a pair in white.
J.Crew Long-Sleeve Popover Top in Eyelet
Exude effortless elegance in in this eyelet top, which comes in three colors.
J.Crew Slim-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt in Organic Slub Cotton
These t-shirts are far from basic. The classic crew neckline and fitted silhouette make these a wardrobe staple. Plus, it's made with organic cotton that is grown without chemical fertilizers and pesticides.
