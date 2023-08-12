J.Crew’s Most Jaw-Dropping Deals Right Now: $218 Sandals for $35, $90 Shorts for $20, and More

Treat yourself to some retail therapy. This is your chance to get an EXTRA 50% off the J.Crew sale section.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 12, 2023 1:00 PMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Do you have a lot of clothes in your closet, yet you still feel like you have nothing to wear? I know the feeling. If you want to expand your wardrobe and stick to your budget, I looked around for the best deals that are worth shopping right now.

J.Crew's sale section has so many amazing deals, but it gets better than that. Use the promo code SHOPNOW to get an extra 50% off the sale section. You can shop a pair of $218 heels for only $35. Get these $90 shorts for only $32. Score a $98 pair of sandals for just $39. Focus on your fitness with a $29 deal on these $90 leggings. Stock up on crewneck shirts at a jaw-dropping $8 price.

Want more great deals? Here are some of the best J.Crew picks you should shop this weekend.

The Best J.Crew Deals

J.Crew Lucie Braided-Strap Sandals in Italian Leather

These sandals are equally cute and comfortable thanks to the stable block heel. There are 4 colors to choose from.

$218
$35
J.Crew

J.Crew 4-Inch Stretch Chino Short

These classic shorts have a high-rise waist and a tailored fit. They come in a handful of colors.

$60
$22
J.Crew

J.Crew New Patch-Pocket Chino Short

The J.Crew New Patch-Pocket Chino Short is your summer go-to. It has a flattering high-rise and it's roomy in the leg. These shorts come in 5 colors.

$90
$28
J.Crew

J.Crew Slide Sandals in Canvas and Leather

J.Crew slides are the perfect complement to a laid back summer look. These chic sandals come in three colors.

$98
$39
J.Crew

J.Crew Collection Amber Top in Luster Crepe and Astrid Wide-Leg Pant in Luster Crepe

This high-neck top is effortless, yet chic. These matching pants make an incredibly fashionable outfit. Both pieces come in several colors.

$98
$30
Top
$168
$33
Pants

J.Crew Puff-Sleeve Squareneck Top in Ratti Pink Blooms Print

This flattering, puff sleeve shirt is flattering and perfect for summer and beyond.

$178
$40
J.Crew

J.Crew SleekStretch High-Rise Leggings

The J.Crew SleekStretch High-Rise Leggings are made from recycled fabric that's sweat-wicking and light-as-air. They have a high-rise waist and hidden pockets to fit your keys, earbuds, and other small essentials. J.Crew has 4 colors to choose from.

$90
$29
J.Crew

J.Crew Double-Layered Pearl Earrings

These double layered pearl earrings add the finishing touch to any outfit.

$40
$8
J.Crew

J.Crew Fitted Halterneck Sweater-Tank in Supersculpt Yarn

Get a sculpted look and a comfortable fit with this sweater-tank. It's a great top for summer and it works as the perfect base layer during cooler months. It also comes in black.

$90
$36
J.Crew

J.Crew Parke Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend and Kate Straight-Leg Pant in Stretch Linen Blend

Go for a bold look with this turquoise set. The blazer is classic and versatile with just enough structure. The matching pants have a high rise and a straight leg. Both are available in many colors.

$198
$79
Blazer
$128
$33
Pants

J.Crew V-Neck Smocked-Waist Dress in Cotton Poplin

This dress has all of the flattering details. It has smocking at the waist and adjustable straps. This lightweight dress is a must-have for warm weather because you're feel cool and look cute. There are several colors to choose from.

$198
$37
J.Crew

J.Crew Ruffle-Trim Mini Dress in Stretch Cotton Poplin

A little black dress is always a good idea. This ruffled mini is the ideal one and done outfit for summer. It also comes in orange and blue/white gingham.

$118
$38
J.Crew

J.Crew Garçon Shirt in Cotton Voile

You can never have too many button down shirts. Wear this to the office, style a casual look, or rock it over a swimsuit as a cover-up. Get one of these in every color and you'll be set for years.

$90
$32
J.Crew

J.Crew Kate Cuffed Straight-Leg Pant in Lightweight Chino

This is a bestselling pair of pants that you'll always reach for. They go with everything and they work with everything. They're comfortable and incredibly flattering. They come in four colors in standard, petite, and tall lengths.

$118
$30
J.Crew

J.Crew Slim Wide-Leg Jean in Coastal Summer Wash

These wide leg jeans add some fun to any outfit. The high-rise waist is next-level flattering.

$148
$59
J.Crew

J.Crew Ruffle-Trim Stretch Cotton Poplin Top in Gingham

Gingham is quintessential summer. Rock this ruffle-trim top with jeans, shorts, or your favorite skirt. It also comes in a yellow print.

$98
$40
J.Crew

J.Crew High-Rise Pleated Suit Short in Chelsea Linen-Cupro Blend

These shorts are everything. You get a polished look and unmatched comfort. They're great whether you're dressing up or dressing down. You can also get a pair in white.

$118
$30
J.Crew

J.Crew Long-Sleeve Popover Top in Eyelet

Exude effortless elegance in in this eyelet top, which comes in three colors.

$198
$40
J.Crew

J.Crew Slim-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt in Organic Slub Cotton

These t-shirts are far from basic. The classic crew neckline and fitted silhouette make these a wardrobe staple. Plus, it's made with organic cotton that is grown without chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

$40
$8
J.Crew

