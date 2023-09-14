Katharine McPhee and David Foster Speak Out After Death of Son Rennie's Nanny

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have suffered a devastating loss.
The couple shared an update after multiple outlets reported the nanny of their 2-year-old son Rennie died suddenly last month.
"It's been tough for her," David told Entertainment Tonight of his wife during their joint interview published Sept. 14. "Yeah, it's been tough. She's managing."
"Yeah," Katharine added. "Thank you."
Their caretaker Yadira Calito died after being hit at a Toyota dealership in California's San Fernando Valley on Aug. 9, sources told TMZ Aug. 15.
Police shared in a press release that an unnamed woman in her 50s died after a 2017 Toyota RAV4 collided with several people inside the dealership service center around 9 a.m. The driver, an 84-year-old woman from Mission Hills, Calif., was not hurt but injured two employees and a customer.
Katharine said on Instagram Aug. 11 that she would be leaving her and her husband's Hitman Tour in Asia due to a family emergency.
"It's with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run," the American Idol alum wrote in her post. "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family."
After apologizing for having to leave this leg of the tour, she added, "Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all."
The couple received well wishes and support from friends in the comment section, with Nicole Scherzinger writing, "Sending my love and prayers for your family."
Amanda Kloots chimed in, "Sending you loads of love. I'm thinking of you guys," while David's ex-wife Linda Thompson commented, "Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK."
Katharine and David welcomed Rennie in 2021 and have largely kept their son out of the spotlight. However, the Smash star has been vocal about the possibility of expanding their family.
"I would love to have another baby, but we'll see," she revealed on The Jennifer Hudson Show in March. "We're not in any crazy rush but I hope so because I love being a mom. I really love it."
But in the meantime, Katharine is focused on her trio, especially her right hand man and husband of three years. In fact, she took a moment to gush over the musician on their one-year-anniversary in 2020.
"A year ago today I married the love of my life," she wrote on Instagram alongside their wedding photos. "Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life. I love you. Here's to the future! (Oh and happy anniversary to the other love of my life - this dreamy dress! thank you."