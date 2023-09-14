Katharine McPhee and David Foster Speak Out After Death of Son Rennie's Nanny

Watch : Katharine McPhee Reveals "Horrible" Family "Tragedy"

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have suffered a devastating loss.

The couple shared an update after multiple outlets reported the nanny of their 2-year-old son Rennie died suddenly last month.

"It's been tough for her," David told Entertainment Tonight of his wife during their joint interview published Sept. 14. "Yeah, it's been tough. She's managing."

"Yeah," Katharine added. "Thank you."

Their caretaker Yadira Calito died after being hit at a Toyota dealership in California's San Fernando Valley on Aug. 9, sources told TMZ Aug. 15.

Police shared in a press release that an unnamed woman in her 50s died after a 2017 Toyota RAV4 collided with several people inside the dealership service center around 9 a.m. The driver, an 84-year-old woman from Mission Hills, Calif., was not hurt but injured two employees and a customer.

Katharine said on Instagram Aug. 11 that she would be leaving her and her husband's Hitman Tour in Asia due to a family emergency.