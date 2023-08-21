Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 2: Get Lifted Up by Their Cutest Family Pics

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially parents of two after welcoming their second baby, also making RZA a big brother. See all of their cutest family moments.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Aug 21, 2023 9:18 PMTags
BabiesRihannaCeleb KidsCelebritiesA$AP Rocky
Watch: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 2!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have nothing but love on the brain since welcoming their second baby. 

Rihanna—who also shares 15-month-old son RZA with Rocky—recently gave birth to the couple's second child, according to multiple outlets.

The "Umbrella" singer first announced that she was pregnant again while headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. For the occasion, Rihanna donned a fully red ensemble that showcased her baby bump, confirming the pregnancy rumors that had been circling the artist. 

And despite the fact she had given birth to RZA only months before, the 35-year-old readily agreed to take the stage for an iconic performance when Apple Music, who presented the show, came calling. In fact, her answer was in part inspired by her newborn

"It feels like it could have only been now," she said in a Feb. 9 interview. "When you become a mom, there's just something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world."

photos
A Look at Rihanna's Pregnancy Style

And much like her first pregnancy, Rihanna never shied away from baring her bump these last nine months. 

James Devaney/GC Images

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Rihanna Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With A$AP Rocky

2

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 2: See Their Cutest Family Pics

3

RHOA Star's Ex Reveals He's Had a Secret Child for 26 Years

Whether it was relaxing on vacation in Barbados or channeling her inner-Barbie in an all-pink ensemble, the "Lift Me Up" singer always made pregnancy look chic as can be. 

Her history with Rocky traces back to the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed "Cockiness" together, before heading on tour the next year. However, it was years later, in 2020, when they confirmed their relationship and eventually stepped out at the biggest red carpet: the 2021 Met Gala. 

The pair debuted their first pregnancy with a photo shoot in January 2022, later welcoming RZA in May.

And while we wait for more content of their new baby, keep reading to see some of Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and now-big brother RZA's cutest moments. 

Instagram / Rihanna
Family Vacay

Rihanna shared this Instagram photo of her partner and their son during a family vacation to Barbados in July 2023.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Happy Birthday RZA

Rihanna and A$AP celebrate their first child's first birthday in May 2023.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Just Swinging By

A$AP plays with RZA.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Happy Dance

A$AP and RZA have fun together.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Playing With Dad

A$AP enjoys time outside with RZA.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Mirror Selfie

The fam poses for a group pic.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Learning From Dad

A$AP shaves while holding his son.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Daddy & Me

A$AP appears with baby RZA.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Father & Son

A$AP appears with the couple's son.

Instagram
Sibling Rivalry

"My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him," Rihanna captioned this March 2023 Instagram photo, which she shared a month after she revealed during her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show that she is pregnant with her second child.

Instagram
Spot Me?

Rihanna shared this video of her son on Instagram in April 2023, writing, "Look who don't want mommy to workout."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Rihanna Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With A$AP Rocky

2

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 2: See Their Cutest Family Pics

3

RHOA Star's Ex Reveals He's Had a Secret Child for 26 Years

4

Blac Chyna Shows Off Fitness Transformation Amid New Chapter

5

Alabama Barker Details Health Struggles Amid Comments on Her Weight