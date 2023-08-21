Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 2: Get Lifted Up by Their Cutest Family Pics

Watch : Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 2!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have nothing but love on the brain since welcoming their second baby.

Rihanna—who also shares 15-month-old son RZA with Rocky—recently gave birth to the couple's second child, according to multiple outlets.

The "Umbrella" singer first announced that she was pregnant again while headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. For the occasion, Rihanna donned a fully red ensemble that showcased her baby bump, confirming the pregnancy rumors that had been circling the artist.

And despite the fact she had given birth to RZA only months before, the 35-year-old readily agreed to take the stage for an iconic performance when Apple Music, who presented the show, came calling. In fact, her answer was in part inspired by her newborn.

"It feels like it could have only been now," she said in a Feb. 9 interview. "When you become a mom, there's just something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world."