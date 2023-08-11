Robert De Niro’s Daughter Shares Heartbreaking Message on Late Son Leandro’s 20th Birthday

Robert De Niro's daughter Drena De Niro is celebrating her son's heavenly birthday.
Drena paid tribute to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez on what would have been his 20th birthday, sharing an emotional post to Instagram a month after he died.
"You would have been 20 yrs old today," the 51-year-old wrote Aug. 11 alongside a broken heart emoji. "Thank you for the happiest and most profound 2 decades of my life, little angel. I hope you are at peace and your spirit is filled with joy today and always.~11~03 - 7~2~23."
Along with Drena's heartfelt words, the post included several photos of the mother-son-duo through the years with family and friends. One shot in particular showed Robert, Drena and Leandro sitting next to one another at a restaurant seemingly celebrating Drena's birthday.
Leandro's father, Carlos Rodriguez, also took a moment to write a touching message to his late son.
"Happy Birthday Leo," the post began. "I write this with glassy eyes on what would have been your 20th. For all you are, were and hoped to be we loved you with out condition or hesitation. Your family and friends will always remember your kind and gentle heart."
He added, "Your light is our beacon now. Your Mamma @drenadeniro I and your friends around the world celebrate you today mindful of the blessing your life was and that you left this planet a better place than you found it. #youcantspelllovewithoutleo."
Last month, Drena confirmed the death of her "darling boy" in a heartbreaking Instagram post.
"My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," she wrote July 2. "You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you . I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama."
A day later, she suggested he had an accidental overdose, alleging Leandro was sold fentanyl-laced pills.
"So for all these people still f--king around selling and buying this s--t," she noted in the comments section of an Instagram post July 3, "my son is gone forever."
On Aug. 8, TMZ confirmed the 19-year-old's cause of death as the New York City's chief medical examiner found Leandro died from an accidental drug overdose. His death was attributed to the "toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine."
A suspect was previously arrested on federal drug distribution charges and taken into custody in connection to the case, law enforcement sources told NBC New York 4 July 14.