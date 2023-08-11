Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Insight Into Life as a Mom of Two

Naomi Campbell and her daughter are hitting the runways—airport ones, that is.
While giving a rare glimpse into her life as a mom to her 2-year-old daughter and baby boy, whose names she has not revealed, the supermodel shared that her eldest is no stranger to globe-trotting across the world.
"She rolls with me," Naomi told Vogue in an interview published Aug. 11. "She's been to Africa and the Middle East. It is not easy and requires more organization, more planning; and it will change when she goes to school."
What's more, the fashion mogul's little girl, who she welcomed in 2021, is also following in her mom's footsteps as a cover star. In fact, she made her magazine debut last February, when Naomi posed with her mini-me for British Vogue.
"She's a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I'm told she's very alert for her age," the fashion star told British Vogue of the then 9-month-old. "She's just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She's almost talking. I think she might walk before she crawls. And she's got six teeth already."
And a little over one year later, Naomi's family extended even further. The 53-year-old shared in June that she had welcomed a son. (She hasn't disclosed the identity of the father of either of her children.)
"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence," Naomi captioned a photo of her and her daughter holding the baby boy's hand. "A True Gift from God, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. It's never too late to become a mother."