Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Insight Into Life as a Mom of Two

Watch : Naomi Campbell Shares Pic of Baby Girl to Honor Gianni Versace

Naomi Campbell and her daughter are hitting the runways—airport ones, that is.

While giving a rare glimpse into her life as a mom to her 2-year-old daughter and baby boy, whose names she has not revealed, the supermodel shared that her eldest is no stranger to globe-trotting across the world.

"She rolls with me," Naomi told Vogue in an interview published Aug. 11. "She's been to Africa and the Middle East. It is not easy and requires more organization, more planning; and it will change when she goes to school."

What's more, the fashion mogul's little girl, who she welcomed in 2021, is also following in her mom's footsteps as a cover star. In fact, she made her magazine debut last February, when Naomi posed with her mini-me for British Vogue.

"She's a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I'm told she's very alert for her age," the fashion star told British Vogue of the then 9-month-old. "She's just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She's almost talking. I think she might walk before she crawls. And she's got six teeth already."