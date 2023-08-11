Oprah Winfrey Hands Out Supplies at Maui Shelter Amid Hawaii Wildfires

Watch : Oprah's Top 5 Most Iconic Interviews...So Far!

For Oprah Winfrey, the deadly wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui hit close to home.

So the media mogul, who owns multiple properties on the island, rushed to volunteer at evacuation shelters set up to help displaced residents.

Oprah helped distribute supplies at the War Memorial Stadium in the island's town of Wailuku Aug. 10. When asked how it felt to be there, she told the BBC, "It's a little overwhelming, you know, but I'm really so pleased to have so many people, you know, supporting and you know, people are just bringing what they can and doing what they can."

In addition to helping collect donations, she went out to find crucial items displaced residents currently need.

"I came earlier just to see what people needed and then went shopping," Oprah continued. "Because often, you know, you make donations of clothes or whatever, and it's not really what people need. So I actually went to Walmart and Costco and got pillows, shampoo, diapers, sheets, pillowcases."