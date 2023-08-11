Madonna Celebrates Son Rocco’s Birthday With Heartfelt Tribute

Watch : Beyonce Shows Love to Madonna & Tori Kelly After Health Scares

Madonna is opening her heart in a sweet tribute to her son Rocco Ritchie.

In honor of his 23rd birthday, the "Material Girl" singer penned a heartfelt message to her son—whom she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie—on social media.

"From the day you were conceived, Life with You Has been an adventure," Madonna captioned the Aug. 11 post. "From Your Pre Mature Birth to your love of Skate Boarding, Dirt Bikes. Break Dancing, Parkour, Graffiti and all Adrenaline Provoking activities! You have made me worry—possibly more than any other person on the planet. But You have taken the road less traveled by and that will make all the difference! Nothing gives me more Joy then to watch you grow as an artist! "

She went on to quote Rocco's "favorite painter," Lucian Freud, adding, "'What do I ask of a painting? I ask it to astonish, disturb, seduce, convince!' Keep Walking Down Your Own Road. I'm so proud of you!"

A video montage accompanied the post, which showed throwback photos from Rocco throughout the years, including shots with Madonna and his 25-year-old sister Lourdes Leon.