Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Breaks Silence on Rumored New Girl Tii

Watch : Exes Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Reunite in New Photo

Tom Sandoval is PUMP-ing the brakes on rumors he has a new girlfriend.

Several days after the Vanderpump Rules star was photographed out in West Hollywood with singer Tii, the 40-year-old denied anything romantic is going on between them.

"That's just a friend of mine," Tom told a paparazzo in a video posted by Page Six on Aug. 10, adding, "A new relationship? You see me with somebody one time and all of a sudden we're in a relationship?"

The Bravo star, who was out in Los Angeles with costar Tom Schwartz at the time, joked, "Hey look, me and Schwartz are out right now, maybe we're in a relationship now!"

While Tom and Tii aren't dating, the TomTom co-owner did share insight into their bond, saying, "I just want more positive female energy in my life."

Tom's new friendship with the musician comes nearly six months after he and girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix broke up earlier the year over his shocking affair with their costar Raquel Leviss.