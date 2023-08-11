HSMTMTS Showrunner Shares Lucas Grabeel’s Emotional Reaction to His Character Coming Out

Watch : Corbin Bleu Talks Meta Return to High School Musical Franchise

This news is gonna bop bop bop right to the top of your heart.

Tim Federle, the showrunner for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, recalled the moment he told Lucas Grabeel about the scene that confirmed the iconic character's sexuality, sharing that his reaction was an emotional one.

"I called Lucas," Tim told TVLine in a video published August 9. "And I said, 'I want to make sure you're comfortable with this.' He is the keeper of the Ryan flame for 15 years, and I wanted to make sure that for him, it felt like the right evolution."

He continued, "And Lucas cried on the phone and said, 'This would mean so much to people who grew up with this movie, it's what they were always kind of missing from this character, this evolution.' So to have Ryan be happily partnered and kissing a guy at his high school reunion is, I think, a pretty big deal. It's one of the really special things we got to do with the franchise this season."