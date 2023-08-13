Get Dewy, Hydrated Skin and Save 45% On This Peter Thomas Roth Serum

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
No matter what your skin type is, hydration is a key component of any beauty routine. We all want hydrated, healthy-looking skin. if you're not totally satisfied with your current skincare regimen, it may be the time to shop for something new.
The Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum plumps up dry skin with an intense dose of moisture, giving your skin a gorgeous, dewy glow. This is also a great product to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Peter Thomas Roth is one of those brands that has never steered me wrong. Every time I try a new product, it earns a permanent spot in my skincare rotation.
If you want to try the Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum, you can get a 45% discount on this duo from QVC. Instead of paying $144, you get two of these hydrating serums for only $79. Get ahead of your next restock or give one away as a gift. No matter what you decide, you won't regret shopping.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum, 1-oz Duo
After cleansing, you can apply this serum to your face and neck twice daily to get some hydration and a dewy glow.
If you need additional info before you shop, check out some of these customer reviews.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum Reviews
A shopper urged, "Buy it!!! This serum is amazing! I Purchased it based on a review I read in a magazine, and I could not be more thrilled with the results. It took about a month before I really noticed a huge change in my neck. I had very loose skin on my neck and décolleté. I started using the serum, hoping for results, but not really expecting them. I can't even tell you how amazing the difference is. Love it! Love it! Love it!!! Try it!"
Another declared, "Love this!!! So nice and gives such a nice glow!!! My skin looks so much better!!! Makeup goes on nice and my skin has a nice glow!!!! Love it."
Someone gushed, "Just Perfect! I love PTR's water drench hyaluronic glow serum! It's light, pleasant smell, smooths on like a dream, plumps the fine lines and wrinkles and gives my skin the most beautiful healthy glow! I feel years younger after using this - and I'm 69! After washing my face in the morning, I use this sparingly after on damp skin and proceed with my usual makeup routine. Try it! I think you will love it too!"
A reviewer raved, "It provides a soft, subtle glow that is beautiful, even under makeup. It is a light lotion that absorbs quickly. I wear it from forehead to décolletage and my skin stays hydrated all day until it's time for my nighttime skin care routine. Peter has created another Water Drench winner!"
