Below Deck's Captain Lee Weighs in on the Down Under Double Firing Scandal

Captain Lee Rosbach is speaking out on Below Deck Down Under's recent controversy.

After Bosun Luke Jones and Stew Laura Bileskalne were both fired for inappropriate behavior towards co-workers on the Bravo series' Aug. 7 episodes, the longtime Below Deck star spoke out in support of their terminations.

"Their behavior was despicable, both of them," Lee told Us Weekly on Aug. 10. "And I'm sure they'll be paying the price for it for a long time to come—as they should."

Captain Jason Chambers fired Luke after he drunkenly climbed into Stew Margot Sisson's bed while she was asleep and let Laura go for repeatedly trying to hook up with Deckhand Adam Kodra despite him telling her he was not interested. Lee said he's "impressed" with how production stepped in to stop the unwanted sexual advances and applauded Jason and Chief Stew Aesha Scott for "not getting rattled" amid the drama.

"I don't know if I would have had the wherewithal to remain as calm as Captain Jason did, but he certainly stepped up to the plate and did it right," the 73-year-old noted. "It's a tough spot to be in. When there's the captain, you're responsible for everything and anything that does happen. Jason handled it superbly."