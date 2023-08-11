Elsa Pataky Pokes Fun at Husband Chris Hemsworth in Heartwarming Birthday Tribute

Watch : Elsa Pataky Admits Chris Hemsworth Marriage Isn't Perfect

Elsa Pataky's birthday tribute to Chris Hemsworth is just a-Thor-able.

To commemorate the Marvel star's 40th birthday, his wife of 12 years shared a cute snap of the two at what appears to be an arena event in which Chris is covering his mouth in shock.

"That's exactly the face a made when I turned 40 my love," the Fast & Furious actress captioned her Aug. 11 Instagram post. "But don't worry, it's gonna be ok! I'll be here for you too hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets, even if you look better than ever. Happy birthday @chrishemsworth!"

The longtime couple have often given glimpses into their romance over the years on social media, poking fun at one another and sharing sweet messages. In fact, back in July, Chris showcased his love for Elsa on her 47th birthday, writing on Instagram, "Happy birthday to my partner in crime. Love you always, here's to many more."