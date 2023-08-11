Elsa Pataky Pokes Fun at Husband Chris Hemsworth in Heartwarming Birthday Tribute

Chris Hemsworth turned 40 and his wife Elsa Pataky paid tribute to him in an adorable way. See her homage to the Thor star.

Watch: Elsa Pataky Admits Chris Hemsworth Marriage Isn't Perfect

Elsa Pataky's birthday tribute to Chris Hemsworth is just a-Thor-able.

To commemorate the Marvel star's 40th birthday, his wife of 12 years shared a cute snap of the two at what appears to be an arena event in which Chris is covering his mouth in shock.

"That's exactly the face a made when I turned 40 my love," the Fast & Furious actress captioned her Aug. 11 Instagram post. "But don't worry, it's gonna be ok! I'll be here for you too hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets, even if you look better than ever. Happy birthday @chrishemsworth!"

The longtime couple have often given glimpses into their romance over the years on social media, poking fun at one another and sharing sweet messages. In fact, back in July, Chris showcased his love for Elsa on her 47th birthday, writing on Instagram, "Happy birthday to my partner in crime. Love you always, here's to many more."

photos
Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon and More Stars Travel in Time With '80s-Themed Party

And the pair, who wed in 2010, often share moments with their entire family on social media, including vacations with their three kids, daughter India Rose, 11, and 9-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

Instagram / Elsa Pataky

The family, who lives in Chris' native Australia, recently vacationed together in Switzerland, as seen in videos and photos the Extraction actor and Elsa shared last month.

"Switzerland experiences!" the Tidelands actress wrote on Instagram, alongside clips of the group mountain biking. "Loving family holidays!!"

As for Chris, on his own page, he shared footage of him and the kids taking on the waves. "Got to surf the wave pool in Switzerland with the family last week," he wrote. "Such an amazing trip. To be able to surf in a pool with snow cap mountains as the back drop was pretty awesome!"

Don Arnold/WireImage

Look back at Chris and Elsa's cutest family moments over the years below:

Instagram
Birthday Cake

For wife Elsa's 47th birthday, Chris orchestrated a celebration with a total of three birthday cakes

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Chris and his twin sons Tristan and Sasha strike their best superhero pose while on vacation in Spain.

Instagram
It's Play Time

"Great to get away for a few days to @visitlordhoweisland before starting on #thorloveandthunder this week!" Chris Hemsworth shared on Instagram

Instagram
Follow the Leader

With his Herschel backpack over his strong shoulders, Chris guides his family and friends during an afternoon stroll. 

Chris Hemsworth/Instagram
Dancing Shoes

These two turned up the heat with their sexy salsa moves while celebrating the actress' birthday.

Instagram
Never Let Go

The boys! Chris holds his twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, in a loving bear hug. 

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

Hang ten! "On the hunt for some barrels with my little surf coach," Chris captioned this sweet snapshot. 

Instagram
Wee!

The model enjoys a day at the beach with her little ones. 

Instagram
Cuteness Down Under

The trio enjoys a day together in the Thor star's native Australia.

Instagram
Adventure Time

Chris and Elsa catch some waves in Australia. 

Instagram
Like Father, Like Daughter

Showing India the ropes! Chris helps his eldest catch a fish. 

Instagram
World's Best Dad

Elsa captures her hubby sharing a heartwarming moment with their kiddos. 

Instagram
Aww

Hugs all around! 

Instagram
Mom & Dad

The longtime couple enjoys a kid-free getaway on Orpheus Island in Australia for Hemsworth's 34th birthday. 

Instagram
One for the Memory Books

"A picture says a thousand words, my kid only says about 4 but he's still awesome and way cooler than this sunset," Chris captioned this Kodak moment. 

