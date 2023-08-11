Elsa Pataky Pokes Fun at Husband Chris Hemsworth in Heartwarming Birthday Tribute

Elsa Pataky's birthday tribute to Chris Hemsworth is just a-Thor-able.
To commemorate the Marvel star's 40th birthday, his wife of 12 years shared a cute snap of the two at what appears to be an arena event in which Chris is covering his mouth in shock.
"That's exactly the face a made when I turned 40 my love," the Fast & Furious actress captioned her Aug. 11 Instagram post. "But don't worry, it's gonna be ok! I'll be here for you too hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets, even if you look better than ever. Happy birthday @chrishemsworth!"
The longtime couple have often given glimpses into their romance over the years on social media, poking fun at one another and sharing sweet messages. In fact, back in July, Chris showcased his love for Elsa on her 47th birthday, writing on Instagram, "Happy birthday to my partner in crime. Love you always, here's to many more."
And the pair, who wed in 2010, often share moments with their entire family on social media, including vacations with their three kids, daughter India Rose, 11, and 9-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.
The family, who lives in Chris' native Australia, recently vacationed together in Switzerland, as seen in videos and photos the Extraction actor and Elsa shared last month.
"Switzerland experiences!" the Tidelands actress wrote on Instagram, alongside clips of the group mountain biking. "Loving family holidays!!"
As for Chris, on his own page, he shared footage of him and the kids taking on the waves. "Got to surf the wave pool in Switzerland with the family last week," he wrote. "Such an amazing trip. To be able to surf in a pool with snow cap mountains as the back drop was pretty awesome!"
Look back at Chris and Elsa's cutest family moments over the years below: