Elevate Your Self-Care With an 86% Discount on Serums From Augustinus Bader, Caudalie, Oribe, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You won't know which beauty products you like until you try them. You can't try new skincare and hair care products without buying them. Sometimes, it just feels like a never-ending cycle of spending and wasting money hoping to find the one product that works for you. If you're unhappy with your current routine, but you want to stick to your budget, it's always a smart call to check out a value sets. Value sets are a great opportunity to try lots of products at a reduced price. And if you can get an already-discounted set at an even better price, go for it.
Step up your self-care with an unbelievable deal on Dermstore's top-selling serums. You will get $815 worth of hair and skincare products for only $112. Just make sure you use the promo code CHEERS at checkout to get the discount. This bundle has full-size and deluxe samples from Augustinus Bader, Caudalie, Paula's Choice, Olga Lorencin, Oribe, Biopelle, PCA SKIN, Neostrata, Medik8, Dr. Loretta, Revision Skincare, Eminence, and Alpha-H.
You won't know what you love until you try it. An 86% discount is the perfect excuse to shop, right?
Best of Dermstore: The Serums Kit
Use the promo code CHEERS to get an extra discount on the bundle, which includes a cosmetics bag. Here's what's in the set:
- Olga Lorencin Skin Care Heal The Need (Full Size): Visibly firms, calms, smooths & nourishes stressed & compromised skin.
- Medik8 Liquid Peptides Serum (Full Size): A 30% multi-peptide blend that helps to target the look of wrinkles.
- Paula's Choice CLINICAL Niacinamide 20% Treatment (Full Size): Helps tighten & minimize the look of pores & rough texture.
- Neostrata 15% Vitamin C + PHA Serum (Full Size): Gently exfoliates skin to fight visible signs of oxidative stress & dark spots.
- PCA SKIN Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum (Full Size): A blend of deeply hydrating ingredients to minimize the look of fine lines & wrinkles.
- Dr. Loretta Intense Replenishing Serum (Full Size): Promotes a natural glow, primes for makeup & helps protect against environmental pollutants.
- Revision Skincare D·E·J Daily Boosting Serum (Deluxe 0.5oz): Impact the visible effects of glycation & supports collagen & elastin production.
- Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum (Deluxe 10ml): An oil-free formula to combat dark spots, even skin tone, & boost radiance.
- Augustinus Bader The Serum (Deluxe 7ml): Zeros in on your skin's most persistent challenges to deliver an effortless, all-encompassing solution.
- Biopelle Tensage Intensive Serum (Deluxe .05oz): Helps improve skin's elasticity, texture, tone & luminosity & the look of fine lines & wrinkles.
- Eminence Organic Skin Care Bamboo Firming Fluid (Deluxe 10ml): Delays the visible signs of aging, helps fight free radicals & lifts & firms the look of skin.
- Alpha-H Liquid Gold Midnight Reboot Serum (Deluxe 7ml): Helps to resurface skin overnight for a visibly radiant complexion.
- Oribe Hair Alchemy Fortifying Treatment Serum (Deluxe 0.5oz): Strengthens & transforms weak, fragile, & breakage-prone hair into stronger-looking, nourished locks.
Need more info before you shop? Read some of the customer reviews.
Best of Dermstore: The Serums Kit Reviews
A shopper said, "Ordering my second kit! What a great deal! Includes multiple full size bottles. I highly recommend this serum kit!"
Another declared, "AMAZING PRODUCTS AT AN AMAZING PRICE!! YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED."
Someone shared, "Amazing quality products. This serum Kit has quality products that can easily be built into a skin care routine. It's an incredible value."
A customer raved, "This kit is such a great value with such amazing products. I have very sensitive skin so always like to try before I buy. I highly recommend from the products to the sample sizes. Great kit!"
"Just an amazing assortment of serums. I love the Olga Lorencin one the most and the Oribe hair serum will be in my travel bag going forward," a shopper reviewed.
Still shopping for beauty products? Don't miss these recommendations from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.