Elevate Your Self-Care With an 86% Discount on Serums From Augustinus Bader, Caudalie, Oribe, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You won't know which beauty products you like until you try them. You can't try new skincare and hair care products without buying them. Sometimes, it just feels like a never-ending cycle of spending and wasting money hoping to find the one product that works for you. If you're unhappy with your current routine, but you want to stick to your budget, it's always a smart call to check out a value sets. Value sets are a great opportunity to try lots of products at a reduced price. And if you can get an already-discounted set at an even better price, go for it.

Step up your self-care with an unbelievable deal on Dermstore's top-selling serums. You will get $815 worth of hair and skincare products for only $112. Just make sure you use the promo code CHEERS at checkout to get the discount. This bundle has full-size and deluxe samples from Augustinus Bader, Caudalie, Paula's Choice, Olga Lorencin, Oribe, Biopelle, PCA SKIN, Neostrata, Medik8, Dr. Loretta, Revision Skincare, Eminence, and Alpha-H.

You won't know what you love until you try it. An 86% discount is the perfect excuse to shop, right?