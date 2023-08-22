Serena Williams Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Alexis Ohanian

Watch : See Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian's EPIC Baby No. 2 Sex Reveal!

Serena Williams' doubles team is now complete.

The retired tennis champion and husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, Serena revealed on TikTok Aug. 22.

In the sweet announcement video—captioned "welcome my beautiful angel"—the couple and 5-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. share an embrace with the newborn.

Serena announced her second pregnancy in style at the 2023 Met Gala May 1, debuting her baby bump in a black Gucci dress adorned with sheer sleeves and a white tulle train. At the time, she captioned a photo of herself and Alexis, "was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."

And, just three weeks ago, the athlete revealed that she was expecting a second baby girl.

"I'm convinced I'm gonna be a girl dad," Alexis predicted in May while on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?. "So even if we have, you know, 50 more kids they're all gonna be girls. But we'll see."