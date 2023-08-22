Serena Williams Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian—who are parents to 5-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.—have welcomed their second baby together.

By Jess Cohen, Angie Orellana Hernandez Aug 22, 2023 6:45 PMTags
BabiesCelebrity FamiliesSerena WilliamsCouplesCelebritiesTennis
Watch: See Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian's EPIC Baby No. 2 Sex Reveal!

Serena Williams' doubles team is now complete.

The retired tennis champion and husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, Serena revealed on TikTok Aug. 22.

In the sweet announcement video—captioned "welcome my beautiful angel"—the couple and 5-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. share an embrace with the newborn.

Serena announced her second pregnancy in style at the 2023 Met Gala May 1, debuting her baby bump in a black Gucci dress adorned with sheer sleeves and a white tulle train. At the time, she captioned a photo of herself and Alexis, "was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."

And, just three weeks ago, the athlete revealed that she was expecting a second baby girl.

"I'm convinced I'm gonna be a girl dad," Alexis predicted in May while on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?. "So even if we have, you know, 50 more kids they're all gonna be girls. But we'll see."

photos
Serena Williams Through the Years

Serena's road to baby No. 2 came amid a period of change for the sports star, who had been contemplating moving away from tennis.

"In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child," Serena wrote in an Aug. 2022 essay for Vogue. "And we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we're ready, we can add to our family."

TikTok

Trending Stories

1

Drew Barrymore Exits Stage in NYC as Man Tells Her "I Need to See You"

2

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 2: See Their Cutest Family Pics

3

Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe & Natalia’s First Day of School Tradition

"I definitely don't want to be pregnant again as an athlete," she noted at the time. "I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out."

To see more of the family's cutest photos, keep scrolling...

Instagram
Smart and Strong

...Like Her Mama.

Instagram
Sleeping Beauty

Zzzzzz...

Snapchat / Serena Williams
Mommy and Daughter

Serena and her little girl love Snapchat!

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

"Making moves," read the caption on the photo, posted on the child's Instagram page.

Instagram
Baby Alexis' First Halloween

"When you realize you're the hero Gotham needs," read the caption on the photo, posted on the child's Instagram page.

Instagram
Bath Time

Serena posted on her Instagram page this photo of Alexis and baby Alexis, writing, "We love bath time."

Instagram
Bling

Serena showcases her new wedding ring in this adorable pic of her daughter.

Instagram
Teddy Bear Cutie

"Wait till I see you S," read the caption to this photo, posted on the child's Instagram page in December 2017.

Instagram
Quality Time With Auntie

Alexis appears with Serena's sister Isha Price.

Instagram
Pow!

"Dad & I hit the gym hard today," read the caption to this photo, posted on the child's Instagram page in December 2017.

Instagram
Twinning

Mommy and daughter are twinsies!

Instagram
New Year's Eve

The happy mama has some fun on Snapchat.

Instagram
Dress Up Time

Serena's baby girl shows off Janie and Jack's striped sweater dress on Instagram Stories. 

Instagram
Sock Hop Style

Introducing the most stylish mother-daughter duo!

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Drew Barrymore Exits Stage in NYC as Man Tells Her "I Need to See You"

2

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 2: See Their Cutest Family Pics

3

Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe & Natalia’s First Day of School Tradition

4

Serena Williams Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Alexis Ohanian

5

Jessie James Decker Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Eric Decker