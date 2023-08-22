Serena Williams Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams' doubles team is now complete.
The retired tennis champion and husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, Serena revealed on TikTok Aug. 22.
In the sweet announcement video—captioned "welcome my beautiful angel"—the couple and 5-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. share an embrace with the newborn.
Serena announced her second pregnancy in style at the 2023 Met Gala May 1, debuting her baby bump in a black Gucci dress adorned with sheer sleeves and a white tulle train. At the time, she captioned a photo of herself and Alexis, "was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."
And, just three weeks ago, the athlete revealed that she was expecting a second baby girl.
"I'm convinced I'm gonna be a girl dad," Alexis predicted in May while on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?. "So even if we have, you know, 50 more kids they're all gonna be girls. But we'll see."
Serena's road to baby No. 2 came amid a period of change for the sports star, who had been contemplating moving away from tennis.
"In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child," Serena wrote in an Aug. 2022 essay for Vogue. "And we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we're ready, we can add to our family."
"I definitely don't want to be pregnant again as an athlete," she noted at the time. "I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out."
