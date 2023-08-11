Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Angel Buries His Ashes

Aaron Carter is being laid to rest.
The rapper's twin sister Angel Carter opened up about how she honored her brother's remains after he died in November in an accidental drowning. Angel initially kept his ashes close at home but recently made the decision to bury them at a cemetery, she told People in an interview published Aug. 10.
"I have him here," she told the outlet before his memorial service July 28. "And for a few months after he died, it was my last way to protect him. I don't want anybody to do anything weird with him. Now, I'm burying him next week at Forest Lawn."
Angel noted, "I can't trust that anybody else is not going to exploit him. So at that time, that was my last act of love."
The 35-year-old said she felt a need to watch over Aaron—whose older brother is the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter—after his untimely passing.
"To lose a twin, it's an out-of-body experience," she explained. "He's a part of me. And it was like when he died, I had this sense of, 'I've got to get him in my house. I've got to bring him home and protect him.'"
Angel also reflected on the "I Want Candy" singer's challenges, including his struggle with addiction, noting, "Fame and money took over our family."
"He wanted so badly to be happy," she added of Aaron. "He really fought to the end, but he just had too many problems to be fixed. He'd become this person who we no longer recognized. I don't even think he recognized himself."
While the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner determined Aaron died of drowning, his secondary causes of death were alprazolam, the generic name for Xanax, and difluoroethane, a compressed gas.
Angel and Nick were among Aaron's loved ones to honor his memory at a charity concert in January, which benefitted the children's mental health organization On Our Sleeves.
"My heart has been broken today," Nick wrote on social media the day after Aaron died. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."