Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Angel Buries His Ashes

Aaron Carter is being laid to rest.

The rapper's twin sister Angel Carter opened up about how she honored her brother's remains after he died in November in an accidental drowning. Angel initially kept his ashes close at home but recently made the decision to bury them at a cemetery, she told People in an interview published Aug. 10.

"I have him here," she told the outlet before his memorial service July 28. "And for a few months after he died, it was my last way to protect him. I don't want anybody to do anything weird with him. Now, I'm burying him next week at Forest Lawn."

Angel noted, "I can't trust that anybody else is not going to exploit him. So at that time, that was my last act of love."

The 35-year-old said she felt a need to watch over Aaron—whose older brother is the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter—after his untimely passing.