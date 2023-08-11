Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Her Steamy New Morgan Wade Video

Kyle Richards' husband is falling in love with the music video for "Fall In Love With Me."
Mauricio Umansky praised his wife's performance in Morgan Wade's new video, which features the two women striking up a steamy romance through flirty glances and cheeky interactions.
Mauricio's official review? He commented three fire emojis on Morgan and Kyle's joint post about the video, adding, "So good."
As for Morgan, the country star reflected on the project's significance in the post's caption.
"It's campy and fun—but also important and representative of all kinds of love, even in the country space, in any space," she wrote. "Thank you @davidmcclisterphotography for seeing this through. @kylerichards18 and I trusted the process of making a piece of art that stands boldly beside this music and I'm proud of that. Thanks for the support and love. Love is love is love."
The video came about after fans speculated that Morgan was dating the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who shut down rumors in July of a potential fallout in her marriage to Mauricio. Still, social media users wondered if Morgan and Kyle were getting close, leaving the duo to lightheartedly address the rumors.
"I've done several music videos and every time there's someone in it they always assume we're dating or something's going on," Morgan explained in a Aug. 4 Instagram video alongside Kyle. "If you go on the Internet, you'll see people are obsessed with us being friends."
In response, Kyle joked back, "Excuse me, they want to know why I'm friends with you."
"We thought it would kind of be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit," Morgan added. "The Internet is going to be popping off about this one I'm sure."