Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Her Steamy New Morgan Wade Video

Watch : Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade Address Dating Rumors

Kyle Richards' husband is falling in love with the music video for "Fall In Love With Me."

Mauricio Umansky praised his wife's performance in Morgan Wade's new video, which features the two women striking up a steamy romance through flirty glances and cheeky interactions.

Mauricio's official review? He commented three fire emojis on Morgan and Kyle's joint post about the video, adding, "So good."

As for Morgan, the country star reflected on the project's significance in the post's caption.

"It's campy and fun—but also important and representative of all kinds of love, even in the country space, in any space," she wrote. "Thank you @davidmcclisterphotography for seeing this through. @kylerichards18 and I trusted the process of making a piece of art that stands boldly beside this music and I'm proud of that. Thanks for the support and love. Love is love is love."