This Reversible Amazon Vest Will Be the Staple of Your Fall Wardrobe

That in-between weather is right around the corner. The time when summer transitions to fall can be so confusing when it comes to your fashion. You can be sweating one minute and freezing the next. The key is to dress in layers with versatile pieces that can easily accommodate a change in weather. A vest is a piece that you will wear all the time, especially during confusing weather.

This vest from Amazon is basically two looks in one since it's reversible. One side has a puffer material and the other has ultra soft sherpa. The Prettygarden Fall Reversible Vest comes in seven colors with versatile shades that go with everything in your wardrobe. This style is great for those days when you need some extra warmth without the constriction of a jacket.

Level up your fall fashion with this must-have.