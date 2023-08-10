Kylie Jenner Is Rising and Shining in Bikini Beach Photos While Celebrating 26th Birthday

Keep up, Kylie Jenner is now 26.
The Kardashians star celebrated her birthday with a carousel of Instagram pictures showcasing her time on a tropical vacation.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder gave a glimpse at herself on the beach, rocking a black and tan zebra printed bikini, small hoop earrings and a couple of pendant necklaces. In another photograph, a wet-haired Kylie is seen sitting in the sand with her toes in the ocean while starring up at the sky.
She also shared artistic shots of her hand in the ocean, decked out in two large silver rings, and a vibrant view of the ocean, complete with an orange sky and countless clouds.
Other memories from her trip? A turtle swimming, a view from an airplane window and the dark, night sky.
And there was no shortage of sweet comments from friends, including Stassie Karanikolaou who said, "Happy birthday my wifey i love you sm."
Singer Chloe Bailey wrote, "Happy birthday, beautiful," while Justine Skye affectionately chimed in, "Happy Birthday Ky."
Mom Kris Jenner took to her own page to make a celebratory post in honor of her daughter.
"You may be the youngest but sometimes you are much wiser and more mature than me!!!!" the 67-year-old wrote. "Thank you for giving me another chapter at motherhood… you are one of my life's biggest blessings and I am so proud of the woman you have grown into."
Kris went on to praise Kylie—who is mom to Stormi, 5, and Aire, 17 months, with Travis Scott—for her warm instincts.
"You surprise me every day with your wisdom, love, sensitivity and compassion," she continued. "You are the most amazing daughter, mother, sister, auntie, granddaughter, and BFF to everyone you know! I am so proud of you… You are so sweet, kind to everyone, generous, funny, loving, smart, creative, decisive, and always full of surprises."
Kris also shared a video capturing Kylie in all her different roles, including fashion icon, something the momager touched on at the end of her message.
"Your design skills are second to none and I love your fashion skills and the aesthetic you create," she wrote. "I can't wait to see what you do next!! I love you, my baby girl more than you will ever know, and I thank God every day for choosing me to be your mommy! xoxo."
And the adoring words were Kylie approved. The 26-year-old commented back, "Love you mommy," with a teary-eyed emoji.