Kylie Jenner Is Rising and Shining in Bikini Beach Photos While Celebrating 26th Birthday

Keep up, Kylie Jenner is now 26.

The Kardashians star celebrated her birthday with a carousel of Instagram pictures showcasing her time on a tropical vacation.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder gave a glimpse at herself on the beach, rocking a black and tan zebra printed bikini, small hoop earrings and a couple of pendant necklaces. In another photograph, a wet-haired Kylie is seen sitting in the sand with her toes in the ocean while starring up at the sky.

She also shared artistic shots of her hand in the ocean, decked out in two large silver rings, and a vibrant view of the ocean, complete with an orange sky and countless clouds.

Other memories from her trip? A turtle swimming, a view from an airplane window and the dark, night sky.