Adam Sandler's Daughters Sadie and Sunny Are All Grown Up in Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Trailer

This big daddy's kids are all grown up.
Adam Sandler's new Netflix movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah sees his daughters Sadie Sandler, 17, and Sunny Sandler, 14, following in his footsteps into acting.
Based on Fiona Rosenbloom's 2005 novel of the same name, the comedy stars Sunny as Stacy, a seventh grader planning her dream bat mitzvah with her best friend Lydia (Samantha Lorraine). But when Stacy learns that Lydia kissed her crush, she starts rumors about her BFF, leading her dad and older sister—played by Adam and Sadie, respectively—to help her make amends before the big bash.
The film also stars Idina Menzel as the Friedman matriarch—making this the actress' second time playing Adam's spouse since 2019's Uncut Gems—as well as the comedian's real-life wife Jackie Sandler, who appears in the movie's trailer as neighbor Gabi.
So, what was it like having the entire Sandler family on set? "It was the best," director Sammi Cohen told Netflix's Tudum. "The Sandlers made me part of the family. It was this really beautiful thing where everyone had space to do their own thing, but always had support when they needed it. There's a natural chemistry you get with the Sandlers that makes everything feel real and slice-of-life."
In fact, art imitates life, as ahead of filming, Sunny celebrated her bat mitzvah.
"It was a big coming-of-age moment for everyone," Sammi added. "And filming the movie felt like a continuation of that."
This is not the first time Adam got his kids involved in one of his projects. Both girls made cameos in 2011's Jack and Jill and 2015's Pixels, while Sunny also appeared in 2010's Grown Ups and its 2013 sequel.
And when the 56-year-old was honored at the 2022 Gotham Awards in November, he took the stage and read an acceptance speech prepared by his daughters.
"It means a lot to him seeing how most of the awards on his trophy shelf are shaped like popcorn buckets, blimps or fake mini Oscars that say 'Father of the Year,'" Adam told the crowd, reading from the statement, "which he sadly purchased himself while wandering in a self-pitying fog through the headshops of Times Square."
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is out on Netflix Aug. 25.