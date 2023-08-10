Adam Sandler's Daughters Sadie and Sunny Are All Grown Up in Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Trailer

Watch : Adam Sandler's Daughter Sunny Sandler Is All Grown Up

This big daddy's kids are all grown up.

Adam Sandler's new Netflix movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah sees his daughters Sadie Sandler, 17, and Sunny Sandler, 14, following in his footsteps into acting.

Based on Fiona Rosenbloom's 2005 novel of the same name, the comedy stars Sunny as Stacy, a seventh grader planning her dream bat mitzvah with her best friend Lydia (Samantha Lorraine). But when Stacy learns that Lydia kissed her crush, she starts rumors about her BFF, leading her dad and older sister—played by Adam and Sadie, respectively—to help her make amends before the big bash.

The film also stars Idina Menzel as the Friedman matriarch—making this the actress' second time playing Adam's spouse since 2019's Uncut Gems—as well as the comedian's real-life wife Jackie Sandler, who appears in the movie's trailer as neighbor Gabi.