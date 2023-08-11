Shop Aerie's 40% Off Leggings and Sports Bras Sale for All Your Activewear & Athleisure Needs

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're itching to do some online shopping today, we've got a great sale for you to shop. This one is for all the gym junkies and athleisure fanatics. Finding quality activewear at a decent price is almost impossible sometimes, but we got your back. Aerie is having a sale where you can score 40% off on all kinds of leggings and sports bras!
Workout in style and comfort with Aerie's selection of leggings, yoga pants, joggers and more. You can score a best-selling pair of flared pants for $24 off or some lightweight leggings with pockets (pockets!) for $28 off. Complete the look with matching sports bras starting as low as $20. You can choose from a variety of designs and fits like a longline bra or corset-style bra. There are so many choices for a great bargain, but make sure to shop before August 14!
When you are exercising, you should wear something that makes you feel good and look good! Here are favorite items from this Aerie 40% off sale.
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Xtra Hold Up! Pocket Legging
This pair of leggings is made with a super lightweight, quick-drying, smooth fabric that's perfect for exercise or just running errands … and it has pockets!
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
If you're not on the flared leggings trend, what are you waiting for? Luckily Aerie has some great options on sale like this pair with a crossover waist detailing that comes in four colors.
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging
And if you like that cute crossover waistband (because who wouldn't?), you can also get it in a normal legging style and five colors.
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Xtra Hold Up! Flare Legging
Shop a classic flare legging that will definitely become an everyday staple for $28 off.
OFFLINE By Aerie The Hugger High Waisted Foldover Flare Legging
Spice it up with this legging that has a cool foldover waistband for extra comfort and support. You can get it in gray or black, but hurry because this item is selling fast!
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Legging
Grab this pair of super flattering leggings with an ultra wide waistband that prevents it rolling up or down and holds everything together.
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Hold Up! Corset Sports Bra
Flatter your figure with this corset style sports bra you'll never want to take off.
OFFLINE By Aerie Seamless High Neck Sports Bra
Get a sports bra for a chill day or lounging around. It has the look of a classic crop tank, but actually provides a little support. Grab it in eight colors.
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Low Key Longline Sports Bra
Everyone should have a good longline sports bra and this one is a perfect choice. It provides light support and has removable cups. This bra may look simple, but it will go with any outfit.
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Hold Up! Sports Bra
Get this sports bra for a really cute strappy cross back that has medium support and comes in six colors.
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Open Back Sports Bra
We love finding sports bras with cool designs! This bra has a fun strappy back for some added style to your workout outfit, and it comes with removable pads for extra comfort.
OFFLINE By Aerie Warmup Racerback Sports Bra
Sometimes you just want a classic racerback sports bra in your life.
