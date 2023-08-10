Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Cozy Up During London Outing

Harry Styles has Taylor Russell's back.
More than a month after sparking romance rumors, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer was seen accompanying the Bones and All actress at the debut of the revival of the play The Effort at the National Theatre in London Aug. 9. Styles and Russell, who stars in the production, were photographed looking cozy at the opening night gala, chatting between themselves and mingling with guests, including Styles' friend James Corden.
The outing took place several weeks after Russell showed her support for the pop star at the Vienna stop of his Love on Tour concert series. But ahead of spending time in the VIP tent during the show, The "Waves" actress was spotted walking with Styles in the Austrian capital.
But that's not the only Love on Tour show Russell took in last month as she joined Styles' friends in the crowd to watch the Grammy winner perform at Reggio Emilia in Italy.
Styles and Russell, both 29, first sparked romance rumors at the end of June, when they were photographed exiting London's White Cube art gallery.
But despite their recent outings, neither star has commented on their romance, which follow the pop star's breakup from Olivia Wilde last fall.
Russell is known for past roles on Netflix's Lost in Space series and the Escape Room films. In The Effort play, she and Paapa Essiedu play a couple who begin a whirlwind romance after participating in a clinical drug trial.
See photos of Styles and Russell at the production's opening night gala below: