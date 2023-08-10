Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Cozy Up During London Outing

Watch : Taylor Russell's Support of Harry Styles Delights Fans

Harry Styles has Taylor Russell's back.

More than a month after sparking romance rumors, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer was seen accompanying the Bones and All actress at the debut of the revival of the play The Effort at the National Theatre in London Aug. 9. Styles and Russell, who stars in the production, were photographed looking cozy at the opening night gala, chatting between themselves and mingling with guests, including Styles' friend James Corden.

The outing took place several weeks after Russell showed her support for the pop star at the Vienna stop of his Love on Tour concert series. But ahead of spending time in the VIP tent during the show, The "Waves" actress was spotted walking with Styles in the Austrian capital.

But that's not the only Love on Tour show Russell took in last month as she joined Styles' friends in the crowd to watch the Grammy winner perform at Reggio Emilia in Italy.