Teen Star Lil Tay's Family Says She's Alive And Not Dead After Hoax

"We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain," the message read. "This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock."

The note went on to claim that Lil Tay's brother Jason also died, adding "an even more unimaginable depth" to their family's grief.

"During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss," the statement continued, "as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation."

Though Lil Tay's management confirmed her death to Variety, both her dad Christopher Hope and her former manager Harry Tsang would not confirm nor deny her passing when contacted by Insider.

"Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family," Harry said in a statement. "This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed."

Lil Tay confirmed to TMZ that she does currently have her social media account back and that the post has since been removed.

