Pink Concertgoer Names Baby in Singer’s Honor After Going Into Labor at Show

Raise your glass for Pink's newest fan.

During the "So What" singer's July 31 Summer Carnival Tour stop at Fenway Park in Boston, a pregnant concertgoer, Angela Mercer, went into labor at the start of the show.

Angela, who was 31 weeks pregnant at the time, traveled to Boston from Albany, New York, for the show with her mom Barbara and sister-in-law Amy, according to an Aug. 9 statement from Brigham and Women's Hospital. However, just as the show was getting underway, she began to feel strong contractions and on the advice from her doctor, the trio immediately headed for the hospital.

"With all the traffic surrounding Fenway for the concert, Angela had trouble finding a ride to the hospital," the statement continued of her one mile trek to the hospital. "She and her family decided the fastest way to get to Brigham and Women's was to walk and so, decked out in their concert outfits, they made the trek to our hospital where Angela later delivered her son in the Brigham's NICU."