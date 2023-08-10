Pink Concertgoer Names Baby in Singer’s Honor After Going Into Labor at Show

Raise your glass for Pink's newest fan.
During the "So What" singer's July 31 Summer Carnival Tour stop at Fenway Park in Boston, a pregnant concertgoer, Angela Mercer, went into labor at the start of the show.
Angela, who was 31 weeks pregnant at the time, traveled to Boston from Albany, New York, for the show with her mom Barbara and sister-in-law Amy, according to an Aug. 9 statement from Brigham and Women's Hospital. However, just as the show was getting underway, she began to feel strong contractions and on the advice from her doctor, the trio immediately headed for the hospital.
"With all the traffic surrounding Fenway for the concert, Angela had trouble finding a ride to the hospital," the statement continued of her one mile trek to the hospital. "She and her family decided the fastest way to get to Brigham and Women's was to walk and so, decked out in their concert outfits, they made the trek to our hospital where Angela later delivered her son in the Brigham's NICU."
And in honor of Pink, Angela gave her son a fitting moniker: Aycen Hart. The Grammy winner—born Alecia Beth Moore—legally took her husband Carey Hart's last name after marrying in 2006. (Pink and Carey are parents to daughter Willow, 12, and Jameson, 6.)
Angela shared that while she is looking forward to catching the artist on her next tour, for now her focus remains on Aycen, who is being cared for in an Albany NICU.
"The doctors don't have any major concerns," she told CBS Boston in an Aug. 9 interview. "It's amazing. He was so early, a lot of things could have gone wrong, so we're in a good spot and just so happy."
But this is just the latest tale from Pink's busy summer of touring. Just like fire, gifts from concertgoers have been coming in hot.
In fact, back in June, an audience member surprised the 43-year-old with a bag of ashes belonging to the fan's late mother at the British Summer Time Festival in London.
"This is your mom?" a stunned Pink asked in a clip posted to social media of the viral moment. "I don't know how to feel about this."
But pink is still a rockstar, so naturally she set down the bag at the front of the stage and continued to sing "Just Like a Pill."
Then, a day later, as Pink was getting the party started, a concertgoer gave her a massive wheel of brie cheese.
"What the f--k," Pink is seen saying in a video posted to TikTok, as she dropped to her knees with arms outstretched. "I wanna kiss you on the mouth."