Zendaya Visits Mural Honoring Euphoria Costar Angus Cloud After His Death

Watch : Zendaya Breaks Silence on Angus Cloud's Death

While Angus Cloud is gone, his Euphoria family and fans are making sure his legacy lives on.

In fact, Zendaya recently visited the mural that had been painted days after the late actor's death in his hometown of Oakland, Calif. In addition to posting a photo of herself in front of the tribute to her Instagram Stories on Aug. 9, the actress shared a photo of a sign that read, "No Love Fades."

The visit comes a little more than a week after Angus' family announced his death.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," they said in a statement to E! News July 31. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

The 25-year-old's loved ones shared that his passing came after he'd buried his father the week before and that Angus "intensely struggled with this loss."

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the family continued. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone."