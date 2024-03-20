Top Chef Host Kristen Kish Shares the 8-In-1 Must-Have That Makes Cooking So Much Easier

We interviewed Kristen Kish because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kristen is a paid spokesperson for Ninja. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you don't consider yourself to be a Top Chef, there is no need to sell yourself short. Most likely, you just need some new kitchen appliances to relieve some pressure and do most of the work for you. Just ask Kristen Kish, former Top Chef winner and the new host of the beloved Bravo cooking competition show. And if there's anyone you want to take advice from, it's definitely Kristen.

She's a fan of the Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven. Yes, you read that correctly. It's eight appliances in one machine. You can use her pick to make pizza, max roast, specialty roast, broil, bake, smoke, dehydrate, and warm.

In an exclusive E! interview, Kristen shared why the Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven is a must-have and she shared the other essentials she uses when she cooks, from her favorite snacks to tools she uses on the daily. Kristen explained that the kitchen is a special place in her home "because it's where all the food is made!" She added, "It's also where we gather and connect. It's where my wife and I have dinner 9.5 times out of 10 and where we start and end our days."

