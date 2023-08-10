Top Chef Host Kristen Kish Shares the 8-In-1 Must-Have That Makes Cooking So Much Easier

We interviewed Kristen Kish because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kristen is a paid spokesperson for Ninja. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you don't consider yourself to be a Top Chef, there is no need to sell yourself short. Most likely, you just need some new kitchen appliances to relieve some pressure and do most of the work for you. Kristen Kish is a fan of the Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven. Yes, you read that correctly. It's eight appliances in one machine. You can use her pick to make pizza, max roast, specialty roast, broil, bake, smoke, dehydrate, and warm.
In an exclusive E! interview, Kristen shared why the Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven is a must-have and she shared the other essentials she uses when she cooks. Kristen explained that the kitchen is a special place in her home "because it's where all the food is made!" She added, "It's also where we gather and connect. It's where my wife and I have dinner 9.5 times out of 10 and where we start and end our days."
If you want to feel like the Top Chef of your household, check out Kristen's recommendations.
E!: What's one kitchen essential you should always buy on sale?
KK: Anything and everything. Who doesn't love a good bargain?! More expensive items like Boos blocks and Dutch ovens are great to buy when they are on sale.
John Boos Block Chop-N-Slice Maple Wood Edge Grain Reversible Cutting Board
This cutting board is reversible and it's available in six sizes.
Le Creuset 4.5-qt Cast Iron Classic Oval Dutch Oven
This cast iron pan is dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 500 degrees. This is a staple for all cooking enthusiasts since it has great heat distribution and retention. It's dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 500F.
OXO Good Grips Large Salad Spinner
E!: What's one kitchen gadget under $50 that you think everyone should have?
KK: A salad spinner. They are so versatile and easy to use.
This salad spinner has 28,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maldon Sea Salt, Kosher Salt, and Himalayan Sea Salt
E!: Is there an inexpensive essential that you keep re-buying for your kitchen?
KK: I always buy my salt in bulk. I have lots of different kinds, but three that I always restock: Maldon, Kosher salt and pink Himalayan sea salt.
Lay's Potato Chip Variety Pack, 1 Ounce (Pack of 40)
E!: What are your go-to snacks that you always have on hand?
KK: I love snacks and usually have seaweed snacks, a variety of chips (bonus points if they are from outside the States, I love getting Lays chips from different countries), cookies and biscuits and/or gummy candy, nuts (peanuts, walnuts, pistachios and almonds), canned artichokes and oatmeal on hand.
Top Chef Star Kristen Kish Shares What's in Her Kitchen
Viva Signature Cloth Choose-A-Sheet Paper Towels
"These feel like a luxury to me. They are sturdy and more like clothes compared to other paper towels out there. I think they are the most absorbent and durable paper towels out there."
These paper towels have 15,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven
"It's so versatile! You can bake a cake, you can make 700°F Neapolitan pizzas and everything in between. It also imparts wood flavor and smoke, without having to do the long drawn out smoking process that typically takes hours."
Omega MM900HDS Medical Medium Masticating Juicer
"This juicer is so streamlined. It's easy to use, easy to clean, quiet and efficient. One of the best ones out there. "
Peugeot Paris U Select Salt & Pepper Mills
"I love fresh ground pepper (everyone should be using fresh ground pepper!) so a pepper mill is a must for me. This particular product is great because I've found that over time, it doesn't lose its traction, it's still very smooth even after using for quite some time. The quality and longevity are incredible, so for me, it's worth the extra money because it's lasted for so long."
Nenox Kitchen Knives
"Definitely more of a professional chef knife. It's beautifully made, holds its edge longer and can get very, very sharp."
Bursera Palo Santo Sticks
"I love the smell of wood, and these are perfect for my kitchen because they help get rid of cooking smells in the house but aren't overly strong like some candles and room sprays. Smells natural, perfumes the air, and then dissipates."
Trader Joe’s Nori (Seaweed) Snacks
"These have just the right amount of sesame oil and the texture is toastier and crispier than others I've found. Also, the serving size is perfect for me."
