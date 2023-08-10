Halle Berry Is Challenging Everything About Menopause and Wants You to Do the Same

Watch : See Halle Berry CLAP BACK After Posting Nude Photo

Halle Berry's philosophy on aging is pure purr-fection.

The Catwoman star, who will celebrate her 57th birthday on Aug. 14, recently opened up about embracing her body and loving herself more than ever before.

"I'm my best self now that I reached 56 years old," Halle told Women's Health in an interview published Aug. 7. "I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore. I'm solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees."

The Oscar winner also candidly explained why she's not afraid to discuss topics that might help women feel more comfortable in the skin they're in.

"We can make talking about women's health issues less taboo by daring to talk about it," Halle noted. "If you start the conversation, most women will follow. Do you know why? Because it's something that we're dying to do. It's something that we've been deprived of, and it's something that we want to share with one another."

As she put it, "We just need the permission to do it."