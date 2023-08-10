Halle Berry Is Challenging Everything About Menopause and Wants You to Do the Same

Halle Berry shared insight into her menopause journey and loving the skin she's in, explaining, "I have zero blanks to give anymore. I'm solidly in my womanhood."

By Alyssa Morin Aug 10, 2023 5:33 PMTags
Halle BerryHealthHealthyBodyLivingWellnessE! Insider
Watch: See Halle Berry CLAP BACK After Posting Nude Photo

Halle Berry's philosophy on aging is pure purr-fection.

The Catwoman star, who will celebrate her 57th birthday on Aug. 14, recently opened up about embracing her body and loving herself more than ever before. 

"I'm my best self now that I reached 56 years old," Halle told Women's Health in an interview published Aug. 7. "I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore. I'm solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees."

The Oscar winner also candidly explained why she's not afraid to discuss topics that might help women feel more comfortable in the skin they're in.

"We can make talking about women's health issues less taboo by daring to talk about it," Halle noted. "If you start the conversation, most women will follow. Do you know why? Because it's something that we're dying to do. It's something that we've been deprived of, and it's something that we want to share with one another."

As she put it, "We just need the permission to do it."

photos
Halle Berry's Most Stylish Looks Through the Years

Halle, who said she's "smack dab in the middle of menopause," noted how embracing her journey inspired her to break down societal expectations.

"I am challenging everything I thought I knew about menopause," she expressed. "Things like: 'Your life is over.' 'You are disposable.' 'Society no longer has a place for you.' 'You should retire.' 'You should pack it up.'"

Instagram/Halle Berry

She continued, "I'm challenging all those stereotypes about how you have to look a certain way or feel a certain way."

No matter what age or phase you're in, Halle reminded her fans to own it. 

"Be clear about who you are and how you wanna live your life," she encouraged, "because it's yours and yours alone to live."

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Of course, this isn't the first time Halle has shared her words of wisdom. Keep reading to see all of her most inspirational quotes over the years.

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
On Representation & Her Beauty Icons

"Well, I struggled to find women who reflected me when I was growing up. Being a woman of color, I can't say there were many around me," Halle explained in an interview with Marie Claire. "There was, of course, my mother. But she was a blue-eyed blonde. And while I looked up to her, I struggled to find images of women that looked like me. So I would have to say probably Dorothy Dandridge, Diahann Carroll and Diana Ross. They were my beauty icons, in my mind."

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
On Life Experience Over Vanity

"Being thought of as a beautiful woman has spared me nothing in life. No heartache, no trouble. Love has been difficult. Beauty is essentially meaningless and it is always transitory," Halle revealed at a London press conference in 2004.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
On Motherhood

"I'm a much better mother at 46, or 41 when I had her [daughter Nahla], than if I were 21 or 25. I was just a little baby, just trying to figure it out, trying to figure out who I was," Halle shared on Wendy Williams.

"For me, motherhood is learning about the strengths I didn't know I had, and dealing with the fears I didn't know existed," the Catwoman actress tweeted

Prince Williams/Wireimage
On Proving Her Worth

"I was accused of stuffing the ballot box for my high school prom-queen election because they couldn't believe the only black girl in the school won," the Monster Ball actress shared with Harper's Bazaar.

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
On Her Signature Haircut

"I think that was because the directors and producers actually saw me. Before that, I had long hair like every other girl like me. When I got this haircut, I felt like my best self," the groundbreaking Oscar winner told InStyle.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
On Her Style Evolution

"I think I've been just learning as I've been going along," Halle shared her style evolution with Yahoo! Life. "I've kind of been experimenting and figuring out what looks good on me, what works for me, what makes me feel like me, like my best self. Seeing pictures of myself and realizing what went right and what went wrong. You know, 'I'll do that again, I'll stick with that.'"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
On Stardom & Protecting Her Time

"Sometimes the most important word you can learn is ‘No,'" Halle captioned an Instagram post in October 2019.

"I didn't disappear. I traded: nights out for knowledge seeking, parties for intimate gatherings, chasing money for chasing purpose, meaningless work for my passion, being busy for protecting time, soul extortion for soul searching, living for others for living my life," the X-Men actress wrote in another post.

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
On Her Kids

"When I happen to have free time, I am always thinking about what can I do with [Nahla and Maceo]...I want that quality time," Halle shared with People speaking about her children.

"My kids—I have had two in my 40s. I have managed to have two beautiful, healthy children, like that's the best I think I could ever do in life," the Monster's Ball superstar shared with The Toronto Sun.

Kevin Winter/ImageDirect
On Her Haters

"I've learned that I can't care about what people say about me because caring is too stressful and too hurtful," the Swordfish actress shared with Yahoo! Life.

"It can start to matter and affect you when you think about being a brand. People want to know that they can trust you. But I'm happy to say none of the negative things that come from those people hiding behind their computers—I call them the haters—have permeated me through my career," Halle offered more personal insight with Yahoo! Life.

Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage
On Past Relationships

"It's just that you realize you are not meant to go the distance with everybody. We were meant to bring this amazing little person into the world. And I think that's why we came together," Halle told Vogue in Sept. 2010.

Desiree Navarro/WireImage
On Embracing Aging

"Embracing [aging] is realizing every stage you're at, and being OK with that," Halle told The L.A. Times. "When you feel good about how you look and the age you are, and you're not trying to be 10 years younger—if you look that way, great—but aging is about embracing who you are and the life that you've lived, and the knowledge and the wisdom that you've gained."

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
On Living Mindfully

"As a woman, when you embrace where you are in life, then I think the struggle isn't so hard. If you're 42 and still think you're an ingenue, then you've got a problem," Halle told Harper's Bazaar.

"We have to stop wanting to look like that decade before. We have to stop coveting that. Let it go and embrace it now and really be OK. It's easy to say, I guess, but that's the goal," the Oscar-winning performer shared with Yahoo! Life.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
On Plastic Surgery

"When you see everybody around you doing it, you have those moments when you think, 'Do I need to do the same thing?'" Berry intimately shared with Yahoo! Beauty. "I just have kept reminding myself that beauty really is as beauty does, and it is not so much about my physical self. Aging is natural, and that's going to happen to all of us...I just want to always look like myself, even if that's an older version of myself." 

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
On Balancing Work & Family

"You don't ever balance it completely. It's a constant struggle of a little more time there, a little more time here, and feeling a little bit guilty all the time," Halle explained to People.

"I know that in order to be a good mother I have to be a happy, fulfilled, well-rounded person and my career is very much a part of that," the megastar revealed to Telegraph.

"We have to have them both and we have to keep trying to figure it out. And we get it wrong sometimes. And guess what, that is okay too," the Die Another Day actress shared with People.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
On Staying Healthy & Managing Diabetes

"It's a lot harder than it used to be. As I get older, I am more conscious of what I eat," Berry revealed to The L.A. Times. "I have never worked out with a lot of weights unless I had to for a film role. I am diabetic, so exercising has always been a part of managing my disease and keeping my sugars under control."

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!