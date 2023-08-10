Savannah Chrisley Celebrates Niece Chloe's First Day of 5th Grade

Savannah Chrisley is in back-to-school mode.
The 25-year-old shared photos of her niece Chloe "Coco" Chrisley in honor of her first day at her new school. Savannah had obtained custody of the 10-year-old and her 17-year-old brother Grayson amid her parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's federal prison sentences for tax fraud and other charges in January.
"Our sweet Coco is off to 5th grade!!" Savannah wrote on Instagram Aug. 9, alongside photos of herself and Chloe standing in front of a locker, as well as another pic of the little girl posing in a garden in her school uniform. "My heart is so happy."
She continued, "As we walked through her new school yesterday all I could do is cry. Chloe has gone through A LOT of change but throughout the change she has made so much progress! I am beyond blessed for her to be in an environment that encourages growth, love, and acceptance!"
Savannah's back-to-school post received a slew of supportive comments from fans.
"You are doing a great job! So selfless taking care of your siblings!" one user commented. "You will never regret loving your little people! You are making such an impact in their lives."
Savannah responded, "The hardest but most rewarding job I will ever have. Thank you for your kindness."
The Growing Up Chrisley star has in recent months spoken out about the challenges of suddenly becoming a guardian of children.
"Now I see like, single moms, like, how do you do it?" she said on the March 17 episode of the Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast. "To them, it's just a package deal. 'You want to go to dinner? These two are coming along with."
In May, Savannah said on her own podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, that she is in the "anger part of grief" after Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison respectively last November after being convicted of bank and tax fraud. The couple had pleaded not guilty to all charges and have vowed to appeal.
"I'm just angry at everything," Savannah said. "And also, after taking on the kids. I'm like, 'OK. Do I actually want kids? Do I? You know, seeing how much this whole thing has affected us?' No, I think that's honestly just coming from a place of anger right now."
She then reiterated her love for Chloe and Grayson. "I love them more than life itself," she said. "I will do anything for them. I try to have as much fun as possible. I try to be a good adult figure in their life but it's really hard being 25 and having two kids and trying to figure out what's best for them because normally you get to grow from one to two to three to four, like, you get to grow through the ages. And now, I'm just being like thrown into it. And my life, it really is being put on hold."