Savannah Chrisley Celebrates Niece Chloe's First Day of 5th Grade

In May, Savannah said on her own podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, that she is in the "anger part of grief" after Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison respectively last November after being convicted of bank and tax fraud. The couple had pleaded not guilty to all charges and have vowed to appeal.

"I'm just angry at everything," Savannah said. "And also, after taking on the kids. I'm like, 'OK. Do I actually want kids? Do I? You know, seeing how much this whole thing has affected us?' No, I think that's honestly just coming from a place of anger right now."

She then reiterated her love for Chloe and Grayson. "I love them more than life itself," she said. "I will do anything for them. I try to have as much fun as possible. I try to be a good adult figure in their life but it's really hard being 25 and having two kids and trying to figure out what's best for them because normally you get to grow from one to two to three to four, like, you get to grow through the ages. And now, I'm just being like thrown into it. And my life, it really is being put on hold."