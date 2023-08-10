Bella Hadid Makes Return to Modeling Amid Health Journey

Watch : Bella Hadid Seeks Treatment Amid Split From Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid is back in action.

After taking a five-month break to undergo treatment for Lyme disease, the chronic condition she's battled for over a decade, the 26-year-old shared that she has returned to modeling.

On Aug. 9, she posted a TikTok showing her wearing a frilly white front-tie cami with matching shorts while sitting in a studio lipsyncing British rappers Central Cee and Dave's track "Sprinter." She captioned her video, "First day back on set in 5 months!"

Bella, who did not disclose details about her current project, later shared another TikTok showing her and people on the set joking around and singing "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid. She captioned the video, "SOME people did NOT study their lines prior to rehearsal."

Earlier this week, the supermodel posted a TikTok showing her and her dog, Glizzy P. Beans, "taking our mental health walk in between treatments." She added, "I know i look sick u dont have to tell me twice ok!!"