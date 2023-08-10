Bella Hadid Makes Return to Modeling Amid Health Journey

Bella Hadid is back in action.
After taking a five-month break to undergo treatment for Lyme disease, the chronic condition she's battled for over a decade, the 26-year-old shared that she has returned to modeling.
On Aug. 9, she posted a TikTok showing her wearing a frilly white front-tie cami with matching shorts while sitting in a studio lipsyncing British rappers Central Cee and Dave's track "Sprinter." She captioned her video, "First day back on set in 5 months!"
Bella, who did not disclose details about her current project, later shared another TikTok showing her and people on the set joking around and singing "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid. She captioned the video, "SOME people did NOT study their lines prior to rehearsal."
Earlier this week, the supermodel posted a TikTok showing her and her dog, Glizzy P. Beans, "taking our mental health walk in between treatments." She added, "I know i look sick u dont have to tell me twice ok!!"
Bella also took the opportunity to squash a rumor about the reason for her medical leave. "And no i wasnt in rehab and no i dont do drugs," she wrote, "so can we all drop it now that ive filled you in love you."
Over the years, she's been open about her chronic Lyme disease battle, one shared by her mother Yolanda Hadid and brother Anwar Hadid.
"Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this," Bella captioned an Aug. 6 Instagram post, which included photos from doctor visits and medical records. "Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can't really explain."
She continued, "To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever. one thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, and 2:I wouldn't change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I'm in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today."
Bella also wrote that she would "be back when I'm ready" and expressed gratitude toward her followers. "I miss you all so much," she said. "I love you all so much."