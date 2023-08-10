Treat Yourself to $600 Worth of Self-Care Products for $75: Elemis, Augustinus Bader, Slip, Nest & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm: A facial cleansing balm with anti-aging benefits.
- 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Lifting and Firming Neck Mask: Designed to reduce the look of fine lines, help improve plumpness, and firm and contour the look of skin.
- 111SKIN Cryo Depuffing Eye Mask: Helps to immediately revitalize the look of fatigued, dark and puffy under-eyes.
- Chantecaille Bio Lifting Mask+: Plant stem cells, peptides, and moisture barrier enhancers help visibly firm, smooth and lift skin.
- Eminence Organic Skin Care Rosehip Triple C+E Firming Oil: An anti-aging face oil for all skin types.
- BIOEFFECT EGF Plumping and Firming Serum: An age-defying serum that minimizes signs of aging and helps restore a youthful radiance.
- Babor Collagen Firming Ampoules (7 pack): A set of ampoules with a concentrated booster that firms, smooths and tones skin.
- Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream: Helps revive skin and soothe dryness for smoother, softer and more supple-looking and feeling skin.
- Natura Bissé Stabilizing Cleansing Mask: Helps unclog pores, eliminate excessive oils and cleanses skin for smoother, clearer-looking skin.
- RéVive Masque Des Yeux Revitalizing Eye Mask: A rejuvenating eye mask that hydrates, soothes and protects the delicate eye area.
- ESPA Pomelo Lip Balm: A nourishing lip balm to soften, soothe and protect lips.
- Naturopathica Sweet Cherry Brightening Enzyme Peel: A clarifying face mask enriched with cherry enzymes and lactic acid.
- Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Mist: Orange blossom, rose, sage, and Hungarian thermal waters help purify, tone, and restore hydration.
- U Beauty Resurfacing Compound: Helps brighten, resurface, renew, tighten and defend in one complexion-boosting compound.
- Molton Brown Fiery Pink Pepper Bath and Shower Gel: Cleanses and leaves skin feeling refreshed and pampered while enticing the senses.
- NEST Fragrances Bamboo Mini Votive Candle: A mini votive wax candle infused with notes of bamboo, white florals, citrus and green accords.
- slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask: An anti-aging, crease-resistant mulberry silk sleep mask to help prevent signs of eye fatigue.
- Dermstore Collection Double-Sided Mask Spatula: A double-ended mask applicator to mix and apply face masks.
- Dermstore Collection Days of the Week Reusable Cleansing Pads: A reusable cleansing pad set to cleanse, apply and remove products from the skin.
A shopper shared, "I bought two of these - one for myself and one for my best friend (who was convinced I'd spent a fortune on her). Fantastic travel sizes of products I know and love, plus new things to try!"
Another gushed, "I was so excited when I open this package. It has full size excellent products from brands. You know. I'm going to have a couple girlfriends over and use all the products together and have a little spa night. Really looking forward to it. I would recommend this At Home Spa Kit all of my friends."
A reviewer said, "I really liked everything in this kit. I think it is an excellent value and you won't be disappointed in trying this out. So many nice products that I would not have purchased by themselves. Happy customer."
A customer declared, "What a great value for items I wanted to try. Great mask. Also the lip balm will be on my reorder list. The eye mask on its own would have made it a great buy."
Someone wrote, "This is a great kit. Many items in it that I normally wouldn't have tried but now I'm very happy with. I will be buying another one. Great value."
"I love the slip Silk eye masks and have been needing to replace mine, so when I saw I could have it included in this spa kit I immediately added to my cart. Now that I've received my package I have no regrets! Everything in this kit is fabulous and I can't wait to try it all. I'm probably going to order another one as a gift for a friend," someone explained.
A shopper wrote, "I loved the bag! It can be reused. The samples are of very high quality. I enjoyed everything in the bag. And the price was incredible for all the quality items. I'd definitely purchase again and recommend."
