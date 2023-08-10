Treat Yourself to $600 Worth of Self-Care Products for $75: Elemis, Augustinus Bader, Slip, Nest & More

Need more info before you shop? Check out these rave reviews.

Best of Dermstore: At Home Spa Kit Reviews

A shopper shared, "I bought two of these - one for myself and one for my best friend (who was convinced I'd spent a fortune on her). Fantastic travel sizes of products I know and love, plus new things to try!"

Another gushed, "I was so excited when I open this package. It has full size excellent products from brands. You know. I'm going to have a couple girlfriends over and use all the products together and have a little spa night. Really looking forward to it. I would recommend this At Home Spa Kit all of my friends."

A reviewer said, "I really liked everything in this kit. I think it is an excellent value and you won't be disappointed in trying this out. So many nice products that I would not have purchased by themselves. Happy customer."

A customer declared, "What a great value for items I wanted to try. Great mask. Also the lip balm will be on my reorder list. The eye mask on its own would have made it a great buy."

Someone wrote, "This is a great kit. Many items in it that I normally wouldn't have tried but now I'm very happy with. I will be buying another one. Great value."

"I love the slip Silk eye masks and have been needing to replace mine, so when I saw I could have it included in this spa kit I immediately added to my cart. Now that I've received my package I have no regrets! Everything in this kit is fabulous and I can't wait to try it all. I'm probably going to order another one as a gift for a friend," someone explained.

A shopper wrote, "I loved the bag! It can be reused. The samples are of very high quality. I enjoyed everything in the bag. And the price was incredible for all the quality items. I'd definitely purchase again and recommend."

