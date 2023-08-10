You Need to Hear Johnny Bananas' Pitch for a Reality Dating Show With CT Tamburello

Watch : The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Talks Helping Ukraine

This pitch is B-A-N-A-N-A-S.

While fans of The Challenge have been waiting four years (and counting) to see Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio and Chris "C.T." Tamburello face off against each other again on the MTV reality series, the duo are in talks to reunite on TV—but it doesn't involve recreating their iconic "Bananas backpack" elimination faceoff. In fact, it would have has nothing to do with the show they've arguably carried on their backs for almost 40 seasons.

"Are you ready for this: Double Shot at Love with me and C.T. Alright, print that!" Bananas told E! News in an exclusive interview. "The two of us, looking for love in all the wrong places."

From his lips to the reality TV gods' ears, if longtime fans had their way. And before you think Bananas—who is currently battling it out for his eighth win on the second season of Paramount Plus' The Challenge: USA—is pulling one of his infamous pranks, the 41-year-old was more than ready to show the receipts.