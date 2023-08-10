Emmy Awards 2023 Reveal New Date After September Postponement

The 2023 Emmy nominees will have to wait a little longer for their prize.
A few weeks after outlets reported that the 2023 ceremony will not take place in September, the Television Academy finally revealed when this year's Emmy Awards will take place. And it turns out it's, well, next year. Viewers can tune into the 75th annual ceremony on January 15, 2024.
Originally scheduled for Sept. 18, the 2023 ceremony was postponed due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes in Hollywood.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) led the charge by going on strike May 2 when their negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) fell through. They were soon joined by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) when their own negotiations with AMPTP didn't reach an agreement before the actors' contracts expired on July 12.
"SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith with the AMPTP," read a statement on the union's website. "We said we need a modern contract that addresses modern issues. They countered with business as usual. Our careers as performers are now in jeopardy. This is why we're striking."
The strike went into effect just two days after the nominations for this year's ceremony were announced. And while many of the shows that nabbed multiple nominations were more than expected—Succession, The White Lotus and The Bear—the nomination ceremony came with more than a few snubs and surprises.
Two of the more shocking snubs can be found among the Only Murders in the Building cast. While the show itself and actor Martin Short snagged nominations, both Selena Gomez and Steve Martin were left out of the nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor/Actress in a Comedy Series. (But as producers on the Hulu, the pair and Short are nominees for Outstanding Comedy.) House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy and Love & Death's Elizabeth Olsen were also both notably absent from the acting categories.
Some surprising, yet well-deserved, acting nominations include Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us—one of his three nominations—Dominque Fishback for Swarm and Ali Wong for Beef. Meanwhile, The Bear's Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays fan-favorite cousin Richie on the dramatic comedy, will attend the ceremony as a nominee alongside costars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Jon Bernthal and Oliver Platt.
To see the entire list of this year's nominations, click here.