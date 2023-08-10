Emmy Awards 2023 Reveal New Date After September Postponement

Watch : Emmys 2023 Nominations: Biggest Surprises & Snubs!

The 2023 Emmy nominees will have to wait a little longer for their prize.

A few weeks after outlets reported that the 2023 ceremony will not take place in September, the Television Academy finally revealed when this year's Emmy Awards will take place. And it turns out it's, well, next year. Viewers can tune into the 75th annual ceremony on January 15, 2024.

Originally scheduled for Sept. 18, the 2023 ceremony was postponed due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes in Hollywood.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) led the charge by going on strike May 2 when their negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) fell through. They were soon joined by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) when their own negotiations with AMPTP didn't reach an agreement before the actors' contracts expired on July 12.

"SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith with the AMPTP," read a statement on the union's website. "We said we need a modern contract that addresses modern issues. They countered with business as usual. Our careers as performers are now in jeopardy. This is why we're striking."