Karlie Kloss Attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Despite Rumored Rift

Watch : Taylor Swift Reveals "evermore" Songs Aren't About Karlie Kloss

There's no bad blood between these two.

Karlie Kloss was spotted at the August 9 Eras Tour stop in Los Angeles, which marked the end of the first leg of Taylor Swift's US tour.

The model was seen sitting in the bleachers of SoFi Stadium in a video shared to Twitter, as well as standing in the venue in photos posted to Instagram by a fan account.

The public showing of support from the 31-year-old comes amid rumors that the two BFFs have grown apart over the last few years.

The friendship between the two stretches all the way back to 2012, when Taylor told Vogue she wanted to bake cookies with Karlie, per Elle. From there, their friendship s took off, with the two even gracing a cover of Vogue together in 2015.

However, rumors began to grow that a rift had grown between the two after Karlie's name did not appear alongside the rest of Taylor's friends on the shirt the pop star donned for her "Look What You Made Me Do" video in 2017.