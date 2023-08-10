Karlie Kloss Attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Despite Rumored Rift

There's no bad blood between these two.
Karlie Kloss was spotted at the August 9 Eras Tour stop in Los Angeles, which marked the end of the first leg of Taylor Swift's US tour.
The model was seen sitting in the bleachers of SoFi Stadium in a video shared to Twitter, as well as standing in the venue in photos posted to Instagram by a fan account.
The public showing of support from the 31-year-old comes amid rumors that the two BFFs have grown apart over the last few years.
The friendship between the two stretches all the way back to 2012, when Taylor told Vogue she wanted to bake cookies with Karlie, per Elle. From there, their friendship
s took off, with the two even gracing a cover of Vogue together in 2015.
However, rumors began to grow that a rift had grown between the two after Karlie's name did not appear alongside the rest of Taylor's friends on the shirt the pop star donned for her "Look What You Made Me Do" video in 2017.
And indeed, in the years following, the two were seen together less and less often, with Taylor being notably absent from the Kode with Klossy founder's wedding to Joshua Kushner in 2018. That absence, however, can likely be explained by the fact Taylor was in tour in Australia at the time.
For her part, Karlie has refuted feud rumors on multiple occasions in 2018 and 2019, and attended Taylor's 2018 Reputation Tour. In fact, more recently, social media activity indicated that things may have been thawing between the two.
First, Karlie showed support for Taylor's 2020 album folklore when she liked a series of Instagram posts related to the album.
Then in 2022, Karlie's younger sister Kimberly Kloss liked Taylor's August 28 tweet promoting Midnights. And while liking a tweet may not seem significant, it marked Kimberly's first public engagement on Twitter in almost two years.
So are these two feuding? Were they ever? As Karlie told the New York Times in March 2018, "Don't believe everything you read."
