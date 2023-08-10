Taylor Swift Reveals Release Date and First Look at 1989 (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift is dropping her next album in style: She revealed 1989 (Taylor's Version) will come out on Oct. 27, nine years after the original.

This is getting good now. 

Taylor Swift announced that 1989 (Taylor's Version) is dropping on Oct. 27, 2023, exactly nine years after the original, which marked her official pivot to the pop genre.

1989 (Taylor's Version)—which is available for pre-order, including four special edition versions—will include five previously unreleased tracks.

"Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor's Version) is on its way to you," Swift shared on social media Aug. 9. "The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th."

The Grammy winner added, "To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can't believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"

Swift made fans' wildest dreams come true by sharing the news live on stage at The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, her final performance of the first U.S. leg, before launching into an acoustic performance of "New Romantics" from the album.

Taylor Swift Through the Years

She noted she wanted to make the announcement for 1989 on the date 8/9 and teased the reveal earlier in the night by swapping out her typical costumes for the show to blue ensembles, the signature color of the era. 

Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

This will be Swift's fourth re-recorded album, following Fearless, Red and Speak Now. The remaining albums she doesn't yet own will be reputation and her debut, Taylor Swift

See all the celebrities who've been shaking it off at The Eras Tour:

Instagram
Mariska Hargitay and Savannah Guthrie

"Still in the afterglow of the most magical night," the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star wrote on Instagram Aug. 9 after a bejeweled night out in L.A. "Deepest gratitude to @taylorswift for your poetry and wisdom. You inspire us and connect us to our #delicate tenderness, joy, hope and strength—and most of all, our wish to live and love courageously."

Instagram
Chris Olsen

Sharing pics from an L.A. show, Chris Olsen quoted the T.Swift lyrics in his caption, "I DON'T KNOW HOW IT GETS BETTER THAN THIS."

Instagram
Dylan Mulvaney

"Eras tour (Dylan's version)," the influencer captioned fits of her rocking a Stella McCartney outfit. "@taylorswift you are a goddess best night ever."

Instagram (selenagomez)
Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie

The actress and her little sister hugged while singing along to "Lover" at the August 8 show in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

The Hills stars filled a blank space in their calendar with a date night in Los Angeles at the Eras Tour. Heidi Montag captioned their pics, "This was the concert of a lifetime! Legendary! Thank you for the tickets @taylorswift."

Instagram
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

"@taylorswift with the fam," Jessica Alba wrote, "what a show!" She and husband Cash Warren celebrated their love story by taking their kids Honor, 15, and Haven, 11, and Hayes, 5.

Instagram
Charlize Theron

The Mad Max star danced to "Shake It off" with her kids August and Jackson. "Thank you for the best birthday ever @taylorswift!!!" she wrote. "We had such a great f--king time."

Instagram
Paula Abdul and Vince Vaughn

"What a SHOW," Paula Abdul wrote while posting for a photo with Vince Vaughn and Taylor's parents Scott and Andrea Swift in Los Angeles.

Instagram
James Kennedy, Paula Abdul, Scheana Shay and Ally Lewber

The Vanderpump Rules stars made their wildest dreams come true on the floor with Paula.

Instagram
Alicia Keys

The "No One singer" attended the Aug. 5 show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with her 8-year-old son Genesis.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara

The actress attended one of Swift's shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics founder Anastasia Soare and her daughter, Claudia.

Instagram / Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant

The late Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and their daughters Natalia Bryant, 20, Bianka Bryant, 6, and Capri Bryant, 4 attended Swift's show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Aug. 3. While performing her song "22," the singer approached Bianka at the end of the stage, hugged her and gifted her a black hat she typically gives a fan during the number. The family later got to hang out with the pop star backstage.

Instagram
Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready to be enchanted at the Aug. 4 show.

TikTok
Max Greenfield

The New Girl star shared a family photo on TikTok ahead of the Aug. 4 show.

Instagram
Elizabeth Banks and Amy Adams

The duo snapped a selfie at SoFi Stadium on the first night of the Eras Tour in Los Angeles, with Elizabeth Banks writing of Taylor's performance, "She was an Angel and a Unicorn and Pure Magic."

Instagram
Sarah Paulson

Elizabeth took a pic of Sarah Paulson showing off her Eras Tour merch from the Casamigos suite.

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"The first night of the LA Eras tour was everything!" Mindy Kaling wrote after the Aug. 3 show. "@haimtheband set the tone by destroying in their home town and then @taylorswift, well, did her bejeweled thing and 70,000 of us were like 'how can we know every single lyric to 5 hours of songs?'. There were no highlights. It was all highlight."

 

TikTok
Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley

The couple headed to Night One of the tour in Los Angeles, with Becca captioning their look with the "Fearless" lyrics, "I know I wanna ask you to dance right there, in the middle of the parking lot."

Instagram
Brie Larson

Brie Larson shared a pic from her view of the show in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o

Brie captured a video with fellow Marvel star Lupita Nyong'o.

Instagram
Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready for it on Aug. 4 in L.A.

Instagram
Natalia Bryant

Kobe and Vanessa's 20-year-old daughter shared a hug with Taylor after the show.

Instagram
Vanessa Bryant

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to the late basketball player with her outfit for the Aug. 3 concert.

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

Rocking a custom "Taylor" shirt, the High School Musical star was ready for the Aug. 3 show in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Patrick Ta

Gigi Hadid partied with her makeup artist Patrick Ta at the show in Santa Clara, Calif. He captioned their pic, "I Want To Bottle This Moment Up Forever."

Instagram
Tommy Dorfman

The 13 Reasons Why actress was in the crowd in the Bay Area. "THIS NIGHT IS SPARKING !!!" she wrote on Instagram. "thank you @taylorswift @haimtheband @gracieabrams for the best night of my…life??"

Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Tommy Dorfman

The models snapped a pic from inside the VIP tent.

Instagram / Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg & Priscilla Chan

The Facebook founder, CEO of parent company Meta and father of three daughters attended the singer's July 28 concert in Santa Clara, Calif. with his family and shared pics on Instagram.

Instagram / Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg & Daughters

The social media mogul captioned his post, "Life of a girl dad."

Twitter
Simu Liu

"what a night in seattle!!!" Simu wrote of his date with girlfriend Allison Hsu. "i was absolutely BLOWN away by the eras tour, by taylor and by all of the amazing and kind swifties that stopped by the tent to say hello and give a bracelet. you really showed me that kindness always wins. bravo!!!"

View More Photos From Celebrities Attending Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

