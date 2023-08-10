Taylor Swift Reveals Release Date and First Look at 1989 (Taylor's Version)

Watch : Selena Gomez & Sister Gracie Support Taylor Swift During L.A. Show

This is getting good now.

Taylor Swift announced that 1989 (Taylor's Version) is dropping on Oct. 27, 2023, exactly nine years after the original, which marked her official pivot to the pop genre.

1989 (Taylor's Version)—which is available for pre-order, including four special edition versions—will include five previously unreleased tracks.

"Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor's Version) is on its way to you," Swift shared on social media Aug. 9. "The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th."

The Grammy winner added, "To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can't believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"

Swift made fans' wildest dreams come true by sharing the news live on stage at The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, her final performance of the first U.S. leg, before launching into an acoustic performance of "New Romantics" from the album.