Why Bachelor Nation’s Nick Viall Lied to Some Friends About Sex of Fiancée Natalie Joy’s Baby

Watch : Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall Is Engaged to Natalie Joy!

Spilling the beans might not get you a rose from Nick Viall.

In fact, the Bachelor Nation member shared that he's putting his friends to the test when it comes to fiancée Natalie Joy's pregnancy—particularly their baby's sex.

"We already know the gender," Nick said on the Aug. 10 episode of the Viall Files. "We're not revealing that yet. We have told some friends, but I've told some friends the wrong gender. Sometimes you have to weed out the moles. So every once in a while, I'll just like get to know who you can trust and who you don't trust."

As for how that process looks like, Nick added, "You never know. All of a sudden it gets around, and be like, 'Oh, I heard you're having a…' and then you know who it came from."

All in all, the Bachelor alum explained his tactic is done out of precaution. As he put, "I wonder if they have a big mouth."