How Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall and Pregnant Natalie Joy’s Baby Will Be Part of Their Wedding Day

Spilling the beans might not get you a rose from Nick Viall.
In fact, the Bachelor Nation member shared that he's putting his friends to the test when it comes to fiancée Natalie Joy's pregnancy—particularly their baby's sex.
"We already know the gender," Nick said on the Aug. 10 episode of the Viall Files. "We're not revealing that yet. We have told some friends, but I've told some friends the wrong gender. Sometimes you have to weed out the moles. So every once in a while, I'll just like get to know who you can trust and who you don't trust."
As for how that process looks like, Nick added, "You never know. All of a sudden it gets around, and be like, 'Oh, I heard you're having a…' and then you know who it came from."
All in all, the Bachelor alum explained his tactic is done out of precaution. As he put, "I wonder if they have a big mouth."
And for those he's told, the 42-year-old warned, "So if you know, maybe you don't know."
But when it comes to just Nick and Natalie, the process of becoming first-time parents has only strengthened their bond. "It's definitely brought us closer," Natalie said on the Aug. 10 episode. "There's been pockets of beautiful moments, obviously, like, going to the doctor's, getting ultrasounds, seeing our baby."
Their baby's arrival can't come any closer for the couple, who have been together since 2020 and got engaged in January.
"I'm just excited to be a dad," Nick said. "I have always said I wanted to be a dad, and I was always like, 'you know, if I'm ever lucky enough to be a dad.' So the fact that I'm finally really close, it's very exciting and surreal and amazing."
Natalie couldn't agree more. "I feel like I was put on this earth to be a mother," she gushed. "I just can't believe that. My time is here. I can't wait. I'm excited."
The couple shared that their baby will be present at their wedding, though they initially debated delaying the ceremony after finding out they're expecting.
"We definitely tossed around a lot of ideas," Natalie said. "But I didn't want to feel rushed and moving it up. And then I have some pretty sick family members. And I didn't want to risk pushing it back. So we kind of just kept that and we're like, we'll just have a baby at our wedding."
After the wedding, their baby will also be a passenger on board to the couple's honeymoon destination. "We'll then go on a honeymoon and have a baby," Natalie said. "We'll be bringing along my mom or a nanny."
Beyond their nuptials, the pair is already excited about discussing what their parenting dynamic will look like. For Nick, the reality star noted that he wants his kid to have a strong work ethic.
"I just don't want to have a spoiled kid," he said. "I want to be able to give my kid the things I can. And obviously I want to spoil them with love and things like that. But I appreciate the work ethic I have that I got from my parents."
Explaining that his parents encouraged him to work towards buying things he wanted, Nick said he hopes his child will also develop a similar mentality.
"I want them to value the things they want to work towards," he said. "I want them to value their stuff, then you start making different choices once you work towards something."