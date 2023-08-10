Stop Waiting In Lines and Overpaying for Coffee: Get 56% Off a Cook’s Essentials Espresso Maker

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Does your head spin when you do the mental math trying to calculate how much you spend on coffee throughout a whole year? Are you tired of being late for work because there was a line at the local barista? If you want to save time and money, it's a smart call to start brewing your own drinks at home.
The Cook's Essentials 15-Bar Pump Espresso Maker creates artisanal, barista-style beverages with ease. It has an integrated milk frother, which you can use to whip up cappuccinos, lattes, macchiatos, and more delicious drinks. The simple-to-use machine is compatible with Nespresso capsules, which means you have lots of flavorful options. For a limited time, you can get this espresso machine for just $74 from QVC. Don't miss out on this 56% discount.
Cook's Essentials 15-Bar Pump Espresso Maker w/ Frother
This bundle includes an espresso maker, small and large coffee ground filters, measuring spoon, and capsule coffee filter. It is compatible with Nespresso capsules.
Need more insights before you shop? These reviews may convince you to shop.
Cook's Essentials 15-Bar Pump Espresso Maker Reviews
A shopper gushed, "Unbelievable How Good This Little Machine Is. Ok, I was skeptical about this machine but I am so glad I purchased it... It makes a very robust and great tasting specialty coffee. It heats quickly and the milk frothing is excellent. The price is so affordable and yet the flavor extraction is unbelievable. Very glad I gave this machine a try."
Another raved, "Great little espresso machine! I spent a lot of time reading reviews before trying this espresso machine. I'm very pleased with it. It's easy to use and makes great espresso! It does what I needed and didn't cost a fortune! I have told my friends they should get one too."
Someone shared, "Love It! Once you figure out the correct water to coffee ratio, this thing is a game changer! It paid for itself within my first month of having it. I do recommend a deeper intensity coffee rating to get true espresso taste, but that's just my opinion. I'm buying a second one for my kiddo's dorm room. She will save a ton!"
"Love this machine. So far so good. But It works GREAT and I hope it will last," a reviewer wrote.
Looking for more great kitchen deals? Don't miss this chance to save 53% on the Ninja Foodi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer.